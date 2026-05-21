How to buy Haiti World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Haiti kicks off their group fixtures on June 13 against Scotland at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The long wait is over for Haiti fans. 52 years after they made their World Cup debut, they are back at the biggest soccer tournament on the planet. Don't miss out on your chance of seeing the Caribbean crusaders in action.

Despite having to play all their home games at neutral venues, Haiti showed great team spirit during the qualifying phase, and they'll be looking to maintain that camaraderie during their upcoming World Cup campaign.

GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Haiti’s games, and how much they cost.

Haiti World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The dream has become reality and Haiti fans are desperate to see their soccer stars in World Cup action. These are the Group C fixtures that await them:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Sat June 13 Haiti vs Scotland Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Tickets Fri June 19 Brazil vs Haiti Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets Wed June 24 Morocco vs Haiti Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets

How to buy Haiti World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Haiti World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

What to expect from Haiti at World Cup 2026

Despite heavy defeats against Curacao (5-1) and Honduras (3-0) during World Cup qualifying, Haiti held their nerve when it mattered most, securing back-to-back wins over Costa Rica and Nicaragua in their final two games to clinch a spot at World Cup 2026.

Duckens Nazon continues to be Haiti's goalscoring hero. The 32-year-old, who has played for numerous clubs all over the world, scored six times during qualifying and has netted 44 times in 80 internationals.

Nazon is likely to be supported by a couple of players that Premier League fans will be familiar with, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor.

As was the case in 1974, when they made their World Cup debut, Haiti will once again go head-to-head with South American giants during the group phase. 52 years ago, it was Argentina, this time around it’s Brazil.

Having gone home pointless from their German adventure back then, after losing 3-1 to Italy, 7-0 to Poland and 4-1 to Argentina, Haiti will be hopeful of giving a better account of themselves in North America this summer.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country Stadium (City) Capacity Canada BC Place (Vancouver) 54,000

BMO Field (Toronto) 45,000 Mexico Estadio Banorte (Mexico City) 83,000

Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 48,000

Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 53,500 United States Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 75,000

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 65,000

AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 94,000

NRG Stadium (Houston) 72,000

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 73,000

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) 70,000

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) 65,000

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) 82,500

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) 69,000

Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) 71,000

Lumen Field (Seattle) 69,000







