How to buy Germany vs Ivory Coast tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BMO Field information & more

Following opening Group E encounters in the United States, Germany, and the Ivory Coast, head across the border to Canada for their crucial clash in the World Cup 2026.

Having bowed out before the knockout stages at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Germany know they cannot afford any slip-ups this time around.

Despite falling at the first hurdle in each of their previous three World Cup tournaments (2006, 2010 & 2014), the Ivory Coast won't be any pushovers, though, not with the likes of Amad Diallo, Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller in their line-up.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Germany vs Ivory Coast in Toronto, including where to buy and ticket prices.

When is Germany vs Ivory Coast at the World Cup 2026?

Germany World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The Germans won two and drew one of their group matches when the World Cup was last staged in North America in 1994. What awaits Die Mannschaft this time?

Date Fixture Location Tickets Sun June 14 Germany vs Curacao NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Sat June 20 Germany vs Ivory Coast BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Thu June 25 Ecuador vs Germany MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets

Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The Ivory Coast returns to the biggest soccer stage for the first time since the 2014 World Cup. These are the Group E fixtures that await them:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Sun June 14 Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets Sat June 20 Germany vs Ivory Coast BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Thu June 25 Curacao vs Ivory Coast Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets

How to buy Germany vs Ivory Coast tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Germany vs Ivory Coast tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about BMO Field

BMO Field is an outdoor stadium located at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario and since opening in 2007, Toronto FC of MLS fame, along with the Canadian national soccer team, have played there regularly.

From 2014 to 2016, the stadium underwent a series of major renovations and lengthened the field to make it suitable for hosting Canadian football. The latter allowed for the Toronto Argonauts to move to BMO Field at the start of the 2016 CFL season.

BMO Field is one of two Canadian stadiums, the other being BC Place in Vancouver, which will host matches at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. To satisfy a FIFA requirement, the stadium will be supplemented by 17,756 temporary seats to bring its capacity to 45,736 for this summer's soccer extravaganza.

The largest attendance for any event at the stadium was recorded this May, when Toronto FC hosted Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in front of a crowd of 44,828.

What to expect from Germany vs Ivory Coast