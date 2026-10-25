'I'm really happy to score my first goal of the season' - Gabriel celebrates landmark appearance in style as Arsenal sinks Everton

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Arsenal's defensive rock Gabriel Magalhaes enjoyed a dream afternoon at the Emirates, marking a significant personal milestone with a crucial goal against Everton. The Brazilian defender helped ensure Mikel Arteta's side kept pace at the summit of the Premier League standings after eight rounds of fixtures.

Advertisement

A milestone afternoon for the Brazilian

Gabriel could not have scripted his 200th Premier League appearance any better. The center-back was a towering presence throughoutthe 2-0 victory over Everton, eventually sealing the three points with a clinical second-half header. The result was significant for the Gunners, as it moved them level at the summit of the Premier League table after eight matches played in the current campaign.

The goal itself was a rarity for Gabriel, as it marked his first strike from open play in the English top flight. Having remained forward following an initial attacking phase, he was in the perfect position to meet a cross from Ben White and direct the ball home. It was his 21st league goal for the North London club, further cementing his reputation as one of the most dangerous aerial threats in world football today.

Chasing legendary goalscoring records

Gabriel’s statistics in front of goal are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore for historians of the game. His latest effort was his 14th headed goal in the Premier League, a tally that places him second in Arsenal's all-time list for headed strikes in the competition. He now only trails former Gunners striker Olivier Giroud, a remarkable feat for a player whose primary responsibility is keeping clean sheets at the other end of the pitch.

Gabriel expressed immense pride following his 200th Premier League appearance for the club, calling the milestone an absolute honor and a memorable occasion. "I feel really good, it was a nice day for me and to make my 200th Premier League appearance in this shirt is a pleasure. I'm really happy, and thank you to the fans for the love, but the most important thing today was the three points. I'm always going to be in the box, I want to score, but I also want to be the best in defending the box. Today it happened and I'm really happy to score my first goal of the season," said Gabriel on the club's official website.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I'm really proud of myself. Everything I do is to make myself stronger, to learn every day, and I'm really happy to make my 200th appearance with this shirt,” Gabriel added.

Related Topics

An unlikely partnership at the back

The match also highlighted the growing chemistry between Gabriel and his new defensive partner, Ezri Konsa. In a rare statistical quirk, both central defenders found themselves on the scoresheet against the Toffees. This was the first time two Arsenal center-backs had scored in the same league game since February 2024, when Gabriel and William Saliba both found the net during a dominant display against David Moyes' West Ham side.

Gabriel revealed that the coincidence was a topic of conversation within the squad immediately after the final whistle. "[Ezri and I] just spoke about it in the dressing room," he said with a laugh. "We work so hard every day. Today it happened, the two centre-backs scored, so we are really happy. He's a top guy; we’ve known his quality since he's arrived at Arsenal. He shows his quality and he can perform at a big level. I'm really happy to have him with us."

Advertisement

Focus turns to the title race

While the individual accolades and goalscoring milestones provided plenty of post-match talking points, Gabriel was quick to refocus on the collective goals of the team. Arsenal's ability to grind out results against stubborn opposition like Everton will be vital if they are to maintain their position at the top of the standings. The Brazilian believes the squad is well-prepared for the grueling schedule that lies ahead in the coming months.

The defender concluded his assessment of the current situation by emphasizing the team's relentless work ethic on the training ground. "I think we work very hard every day to be the best team, so we are really happy and we keep going. The Premier League has just started and we are ready for the rest of the games," he stated firmly.