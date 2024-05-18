How to watch Fury vs Usyk: Date, time, location, fight card & more

Tyson Fury faces Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight clash for the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles

Tyson Fury meets Oleksandr Usyk for their long-awaited fight on Saturday, May 18, with the winner set to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

All set to meet in Saudi Arabia, both men boast undefeated records over successful careers, and neither fall short on trash-talk expertise. Only one will walk away from their bout with all the belts boxing has to offer at the top for the first time since the turn of the century.

The fight will be shown in over 200 countries across the world live on DAZN. Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to tune into the fight today:

When is Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk?

Date: Saturday, May 18

Saturday, May 18 Time: 5 p.m. UK / 12 p.m. ET

5 p.m. UK / 12 p.m. ET Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:05 p.m. UK / 6:05 p.m. ET

How to watch Fury vs Usyk today

The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight will be shown live on DAZN across the globe. Below, GOAL breaks down the PPV price and main event ringwalk times by region:

Region Date Main event ringwalk (approx) Watch PPV Price USA Saturday, May 18 6:05 pm ET DAZN 69.99 USD Canada Saturday, May 18 6:05 pm ET DAZN 69.99 CAD UK Saturday, May 18 11:05 pm BST DAZN 24.99 GBP Ireland Saturday, May 18 11:05 pm BST DAZN 24.99 EUR Saudi Arabia Saturday, May 18 9:05 pm KSA DAZN 79.99 SAR France Sunday, May 19 12:05 am CEST DAZN 19.99 EUR Australia Sunday, May 19 8:05 am AEST DAZN 34.99 AUD South Africa Sunday, May 19 12:05 am SAST DAZN 399.99 ZAR India Sunday, May 19 3:35 am IST DAZN 1,850.00 INR

Where is the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight?

The fight will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight card

Title Fight Heavyweight Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Cruiserweight Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis Super-featherweight Joe Cordina (C) vs Anthony Cacace Heavyweight Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez Cruiserweight Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar Lightweight Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab Heavyweight Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev Cruiserweight David Nyika vs Michael Seitz Featherweight Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

Tyson Fury professional boxing stats

Age: 35

35 Height: 6ft 9in

6ft 9in Reach: 85"

85" Total fights: 35

35 Record: 34-1 (0 KOs)

Oleksandr Usyk professional boxing stats