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French President Emmanuel Macron has led a wave of political condemnation following violent clashes between Marseille and Levski Sofia supporters at the Stade Velodrome. The Europa League fixture was overshadowed by ugly scenes that left eleven visiting fans injured, sparking a diplomatic response from both French and Bulgarian authorities.

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Macron leads political outcry over stadium violence

Macron has reacted with fury to the "appalling" scenes that took place during Marseille's 1-0 victory over Levski on Thursday. Clashes broke out within the historic Stade Velodrome, leading to significant injuries among the travelling Bulgarian contingent. Macron, who spoke with Bulgarian Prime Minister Roumen Radev during a European summit in Brussels, made it clear that the perpetrators of the attacks would face the full weight of the law.

According to the official statement from the Elysee Palace, as reported by RMC Sport, Macron condemned "with the largest firmness" the "acts of violence aiming at Bulgarian supporters." The French leader further stressed that such "acts of violence have no place in sport nor in the public space," promising his Bulgarian counterpart "that these acts would not remain unpunished."

Chaos in the stands before kick-off

The violence reportedly began about ten minutes before the scheduled start of the match. Hundreds of Marseille supporters from the Virage Sud section managed to storm the Jean-Bouin stand, prompting a massive crowd movement. Masked individuals, some armed with flagpoles, were seen pursuing Bulgarian fans. The chaos escalated further when a fire extinguisher was discharged into the crowd, and projectiles were exchanged between the two sets of supporters near the visitor section.

The local police prefecture in the Bouches-du-Rhone department confirmed that eleven Bulgarian nationals were injured in the fray. Five of those fans required hospitalisation for serious conditions including eye trauma, head injuries, and a dislocated shoulder, while six others were treated on-site for various wounds. While the violence was widespread, authorities noted that there have been no arrests at this stage of the investigation into the disorder.

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Bulgaria demands accountability from French authorities

Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Iotova has expressed her horror at the treatment of her compatriots in Marseille. Writing on social media, she described the images from the stadium as "appalling" and labeled the behavior of the home crowd as "inadmissible." Her comments reflect a growing demand for a thorough investigation into how security measures failed so significantly during the high-risk European fixture.

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"The French authorities must shed full light on the circumstances of the attacks and bring their authors to justice, while UEFA must check the conditions in which the security of the Bulgarian fans was ensured in the stadium. We are ready to bring all the necessary assistance to our compatriots!" Iotova wrote. The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs echoed these sentiments, strongly denouncing the "aggressions committed against Bulgarian nationals" and confirming that diplomatic staff are monitoring the situation on the ground.

Marseille respond to stadium security breach

Despite the significant pre-match unrest, the game kicked off as planned, with Marseille securing a narrow win on the pitch. However, the atmosphere remained volatile throughout, necessitating a heavy presence of riot police around the 500 visiting fans. Tension flared again during the half-time interval, though the local security forces managed to prevent any further large-scale confrontations before the final whistle signaled the end of a difficult evening.

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Marseille released a statement later in the evening to address the breakdown in order. The club said: "The rapid intervention of the club's security teams allowed calm to be restored, without consequence on the progress of the meeting. The club is currently working to establish the precise circumstances of these incidents, in link with the competent authorities."