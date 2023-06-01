Former Chelsea duo Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder have completed their transfers to Bayern Munich, the club have confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Defender Eriksson and midfielder Harder have been announced as the latest signings for Bayern Munich after they departed Chelsea. The former made 36 appearances for Chelsea this season, while Harder played 15 times and scored 11 goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: Harder said: “FC Bayern is a terrific club, the players and the team have a lot of potential. I definitely wanted to become a part of it. I also got a good impression of [manager] Alexander Straus."

Eriksson added: “The potential is simply huge and everything I’ve heard about the club and Munich has been entirely positive. One reason I wanted to come here is that I’d never heard so many good things from former players."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Both enjoyed glittering Chelsea careers. Harder won the Women's Super League and the FA Cup three times, while Eriksson captained the Blues since 2017 and also won the Super League three times.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern won the Bundesliga this season and rounded off their campaign with an 11-1 win over Potsdam, and will now start preparations for their title defence.