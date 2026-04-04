For the first time since his injury, Mbappé leads Real Madrid’s attack against Mallorca

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has announced his squad for Saturday’s match against Real Mallorca in La Liga’s 30th round.

Real Madrid’s squad for today’s match is without Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Dani Ceballos due to injury, as well as Fede Valverde, who is suspended.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos welcomed back Brazilian defender Éder Militão after a long spell out through injury.

Arbeloa fielded an attacking trio, with Kylian Mbappé starting for the first time following his recovery from injury, alongside Brahim Díaz and Arda Güler.

Real Madrid’s full line-up was as follows:

Lunin – Trent Alexander-Arnold – Rüdiger – Hojlund – Álvaro Carreras – Manuel Ángel – Tchouaméni – Camavinga – Arda Güler – Ibrahim Díaz – Mbappé.

Real Madrid sit second in the La Liga table with 69 points, four points behind second-placed Barcelona, whilst Mallorca are 18th with 28 points.



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