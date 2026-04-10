Feyenoord’s likely line-up: Van Persie to decide on Valente and Hadj Moussa

Second-placed Feyenoord travel to third-placed NEC on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 14:30 and the match will be shown live on ESPN 1.

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Luciano Valente and Anis Hadj Moussa are ruled out through injury, leaving Van Persie with difficult selection decisions.

Timon Wellenreuther will start in goal, while Mats Deijl, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Thijs Kraaijeveld and Jordan Bos make up the defence in this Vriendenloterij Eredivisie showdown.

Tobias van den Elshout, who recently extended his contract at De Kuip, will make his first-team debut, while Jakub Moder and Oussama Targhalline complete the midfield. In-beom Hwang and Sem Steijn remain sidelined through injury.

Gonçalo Borges steps in for the still-sidelined Hadj Moussa, while Raheem Sterling occupies the left flank and Eredivisie top scorer Ayase Ueda leads the attack in Nijmegen.

Feyenoord are now just one point clear of NEC, who are chasing a Champions League spot. Earlier this season, the Rotterdammers suffered a 2-4 defeat to Sunday’s hosts in a thrilling encounter at De Kuip.

Probable Feyenoord line-up: Wellenreuther; Deijl, Watanabe, Kraaijeveld, Bos; Targhalline, Moder, Van den Elshout; Borges, Ueda, Sterling.