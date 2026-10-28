Fenerbahce appoint former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt as interim manager after Ismail Kartal steps down

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Fenerbahce have officially confirmed that club legend and former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt will take temporary charge of the first team. The decision follows the immediate resignation of Ismail Kartal after a string of disappointing results in both domestic and European competitions.

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Kuyt steps into the dugout

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have acted quickly following the departure of Kartal, confirming that Kuyt will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis. The former Netherlands international, who enjoyed a successful playing career in Istanbul between 2012 and 2015, had been serving as an assistant coach before this promotion. The club is now searching for a permanent successor to lead the team forward for the remainder of the 2026-27 campaign.

The official statement from the club was brief, noting the immediate change in leadership at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. "Following the resignation of Ismail Kartal, our club has appointed Dirk Kuyt as the technical coordinator of our Football A Team until a new head coach is determined," the club announced in a statement published by Fenerbahce.









The downfall of Ismail Kartal

Kartal’s tenure came to an abrupt end despite his achievement of leading the side back to the Champions League for the first time in nearly two decades. While his continental qualification was celebrated, his fortunes turned rapidly following a series of disastrous results against major rivals. The pressure reached a breaking point after a home defeat to Besiktas and a painful away loss to eternal rivals Galatasaray left the club trailing in the title race.

However, the final straw for the board and the supporters was a humiliating performance on the European stage. The veteran coach found himself in the firing line after a 6-0 heavy defeat against Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League. This heavy margin of defeat, combined with the domestic struggles, made Kartal’s position tenable, leading to his decision to step down from his role this week.

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Interim period and search for a successor

The transition to Kuyt is seen as a temporary measure to ensure the players remain focused on the task at hand. The Dutchman has already begun his duties and will lead the side until the upcoming break for international matches. This window provides the Fenerbahce board with the necessary time to conduct a thorough search for a world-class manager capable of challenging for the league title and competing in Europe.

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Speculation is already mounting regarding who will take the reins on a permanent basis, with several high-profile names being linked to the vacancy. The club is under pressure to make the right appointment, as the fans demand a quick return to winning ways.

Legendary status at the club

Kuyt’s return to a prominent role is a significant moment for the club’s supporters, who remember him for his tireless work rate and crucial goals during his playing days. During his three-year stint as a player at Fenerbahce, he won the Super Lig, the Turkish Cup, and the Turkish Super Cup. His transition into coaching has been closely watched, and this interim role represents his biggest challenge since moving into management.

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The 46-year-old will be hoping to translate his leadership qualities on the pitch into success from the technical area. While he is currently viewed as a stop-gap solution, a strong run of results could theoretically put him in the conversation for the job long-term.