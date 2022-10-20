FA Cup 2022-23: Draw, fixtures, results and guide to each round

Everything you need to know about the 2022-23 FA Cup, including draw details, TV picks and more

The FA Cup has returned for its 142nd edition with teams from the span of the English football pyramid out for a shot at silverware in 2022-23. It is the oldest cup competition in football and boasts an allure that is sharpened by the prospect of 'giant killings'

The 'magic' of the cup lies in the fact that any team can beat another on the day and, with some of the best players in the world on show, there is plenty to look forward to.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2022-23 FA Cup, including draws, fixtures, results and more.

FA Cup first round

A total of 80 teams take part in the first round proper of the FA Cup in 2022-23. Among the teams contesting ties are Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Ipswich Town and Wrexham - who are now owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Date

Match

TV channel

Nov 4

Hereford vs Portsmouth

BBC Two

Nov 5

South Shields vs Forest Green

BBC One

Nov 4-7

Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Boreham Wood vs Eastleigh

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Curzon Ashton vs Cambridge United

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Maidenhead United vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Crawley Town vs Accrington Stanley

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Solihull Moors vs Hartlepool United

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Fylde vs Gillingham

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Peterborough United vs Salford City

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Sutton United vs Farnborough

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Grimsby Town vs Plymouth

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

MK Dons vs Taunton Town

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Ebbsfleet United vs Halifax Town

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Carlisle United vs Tranmere Rovers

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Chippenham Town vs Lincoln

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Sheffield Wednesday vs Morecambe

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Shrewsbury Town vs York City

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Buxton vs Merthyr Town

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Charlton vs Coalville Town

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Weymouth vs Wimbledon

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Newport County vs Colchester United

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Stockport County vs Swindon Town

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Doncaster Rovers vs King's Lynn Town

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Gateshead vs Stevenage

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Fleetwood Town vs Oxford City

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Burton Albion vs Needham Market

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Bradford City vs Harrogate Town

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Port Vale vs Exeter City

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Bristol Rovers vs Rochdale

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Wycombe Wanderers vs Walsall

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Crewe Alexandra vs Leyton Orient

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Barnet vs Chelmsford City

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Woking vs Oxford United

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Chesterfield vs Northampton Town

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Cheltenham Town vs Alvechurch

Highlights only

Nov 4-7

Barrow vs Mansfield Town

Highlights only

Nov 6

Wrexham vs Oldham Athletic

ITV

Nov 6

Torquay United vs Derby

ITV

Nov 7

Bracknell Town vs Ipswich

ITV4

FA Cup 2022-23 live stream & TV channel

Country

TV channel

Stream

United Kingdom

BBC / ITV

BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub

United States

ESPN

ESPN+

India

Sony Ten

SonyLIV

BBC and ITV have the rights to broadcast FA Cup games in the UK.

As well as televising games on their network channels, matches can be streamed live online using the BBC iPlayer or the ITV Hub.

The BBC has the rights to 18 live FA Cup games, whereas ITV has the rights to show 20 live games.

ESPN holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in the U.S., with games mostly streamed live on ESPN+ along with the occasional televised broadcast.

FA Cup 2022-23 round dates

Date

Round

Aug 6 - Oct 15, 2022

Qualifying rounds

Nov 5, 2022

First round proper

Nov 26, 2022

Second round proper

Jan 7, 2023

Third round proper

Jan 28, 2023

Fourth round proper

Mar 1, 2023

Fifth round proper

Mar 18, 2023

Quarter-finals

Apr 22, 2023

Semi-finals

Jun 3, 2023

Final

The 2022-23 FA Cup began on August 6 2022 with the qualifying rounds getting started on that date and running until October 15.

November 4 is the first date for the first round proper, which sees 48 teams join the 32 winners from the qualifying rounds.

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition at the third round proper stage, which gets under way in January 2023.

The 2022-23 FA Cup final is scheduled to be played on June 3, 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

Who won the FA Cup last season?

Liverpool won the FA Cup last season when they defeated Chelsea 6-5 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in extra time.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds won the game when Kostas Tsimikas scored his penalty after Mason Mount's miss. The Greek defender's successful penalty sealed Liverpool's eighth FA Cup triumph.

On their way to Wembley, they beat Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

