Every World Cup in history: from 1930 to 2026

Since 1930, the World Cup has united millions of fans every four years in front of televisions, in stadiums, in pubs and in any space where they can watch the tournament's matches.

The fervour is not confined to the host nation: in every participating country, fans gather before giant screens in iconic locations to soak up the tournament atmosphere.

In this article, GOAL lists every World Cup host city, from 1930 to 2026.

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1930 WORLD CUP - URUGUAY

In 1930, the inaugural tournament took place in Uruguay, where the hosts became the first world champions after overcoming Argentina 4-2 in the final at Montevideo's Centenario Stadium.

1934 WORLD CUP - ITALY

Italy followed Uruguay's example by winning on home soil, lifting the trophy for the second time in history. La Nazionale edged out Czechoslovakia 2-1 with Angelo Schiavio's extra-time winner.

1938 WORLD CUP - FRANCE

The Azzurri successfully retained the trophy four years later in France, beating Hungary 4-2 in the final and becoming the first nation to win two World Cups.

1942 AND 1946 WORLD CUP – NOT HELD

The Second World War meant that the tournaments scheduled for 1942 and 1946 were not held.

1950 WORLD CUP – BRAZIL

Host Brazil suffered one of the most memorable upsets in history as Uruguay claimed their second title with a 2-1 victory in the final at the Maracanã, a shock still known as the 'Maracanazo'.

1954 WORLD CUP - SWITZERLAND

Germany claimed its first title on Swiss soil by overturning a 2-0 deficit against Ferenc Puskás' Hungary to win 3-2.

1958 WORLD CUP - SWEDEN

In 1958, in Sweden, Brazil—the nation with the most World Cup titles in history—claimed their first crown. La Canarinha denied the hosts by romping to a 5-2 win.

1962 WORLD CUP - CHILE

Four years later, in Chile, Brazil won a second championship star by beating Czechoslovakia in the final, while Czechoslovakia had to settle for another runners-up finish, adding to their 1934 runner-up spot.

1966 WORLD CUP – ENGLAND

England joined the select group of nations to lift the trophy on home soil, as the Three Lions edged out Germany 4-2 in extra time at Wembley Stadium.

1970 WORLD CUP - MEXICO

In 1970, on Mexican soil, Brazil were crowned champions once again, picking up a third World Cup win in four tournaments. At the Azteca Stadium, the Canarinha thrashed Italy 4-1 in the final. That 1970 side is still widely regarded as one of the best teams in history.

1974 WORLD CUP - GERMANY

Hosts West Germany claimed their second title by edging Johan Cruyff's Netherlands 2-1 at Munich's Olympic Stadium.

1978 WORLD CUP - ARGENTINA

Four years later, Argentina followed Germany's example: it lifted the trophy on home soil and left the Netherlands empty-handed again in the final (3-1). River Plate's Monumental Stadium was awash with Albiceleste colours.

1982 WORLD CUP - SPAIN

In 1982, Spain hosted the tournament that saw Italy lift the trophy for a third time. La Nazionale defeated Germany 3-1 in the final at Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

1986 WORLD CUP - MEXICO

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Mexico hosted the tournament that belonged to Diego Armando Maradona and his Argentina, who claimed the title by edging Germany 3-2 in a thrilling final. Although the No. 10 failed to score in the decider, his overall performance—especially his brace against England, including one of the greatest goals in history—was sensational.

1990 WORLD CUP - ITALY

Four years later, Germany exacted revenge on Argentina in a repeat final, winning 1-0 thanks to Andreas Brehme's solitary strike at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and claiming a third world title.

1994 WORLD CUP - UNITED STATES

The United States hosted its first World Cup, helping to lay the foundation for 'soccer' to gain a foothold among American fans. Brazil were crowned world champions for the fourth time after beating Italy on penalties, while Roberto Baggio's wayward spot-kick provided another defining moment in World Cup history.

1998 WORLD CUP - FRANCE

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Zinedine Zidane's France claimed their first title on home soil with a dominant campaign, culminating in a 3-0 final victory over Brazil at the Stade de France.

2002 WORLD CUP - SOUTH KOREA AND JAPAN

Hosted jointly, it marked the first World Cup on Asian soil. Brazil claimed a record-extending fifth title by beating Germany 2-0 in the final—the nation with the most appearances in the showpiece match. Ronaldo, who had suffered in the 1998 decider, atoned with a brace at Yokohama Stadium.

2006 WORLD CUP – GERMANY

Four years later, Germany hosted a tournament defined by two moments: Italy's triumph and Zinédine Zidane's international farewell after he was sent off in the final for headbutting Marco Materazzi. La Nazionale lifted the trophy for a fourth time, beating Les Bleus on penalties.

2010 WORLD CUP - SOUTH AFRICA

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South Africa saw Spain's total football reach its zenith as LaRoja claimed their first title, sweeping all comers with their 'tiki-taka'. A dazzling passing display culminated in Andrés Iniesta's extra-time winner against the Netherlands in the final at Johannesburg's Soccer City.

2014 WORLD CUP - BRAZIL

Die Mannschaft returned to the final and claimed a fourth title at the Maracanã by edging Argentina once more, this time through Mario Götze's extra-time winner. Lionel Messi, subdued on the night, saw his chance to lift the trophy slip away.

2018 WORLD CUP - RUSSIA

France claimed their second title by beating Croatia 4-2 in the final. Les Bleus were rock-solid from start to finish, with Hugo Lloris, N'Golo Kanté, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé all excelling. Twenty years after their home triumph in 1998, the French were celebrating again.

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2022 WORLD CUP - QATAR

It will be the first World Cup held in the northern-hemisphere autumn. The tournament starts on 20 November and concludes with the final on 18 December. Find all the details here!

2026 WORLD CUP – MEXICO, THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA

For the first time, three nations will co-host the event, and 48 teams will compete across the American continent, making it a historic tournament.