Paris Saint-Germain are calmly preparing for Tuesday’s decisive trip to Liverpool, where a place in the Champions League semi-finals is at stake.

PSG travel to Anfield on Tuesday clutching a 2-0 first-leg advantage and aiming to book their spot in the last four.

L’Équipe reported no significant developments at the club’s training camp over the weekend.

Luis Enrique’s side has one foot in the semi-finals after a 2-0 first-leg win in Paris.

The squad will train at Anfield on Monday afternoon as they fine-tune preparations for Tuesday’s second leg.

The paper also hints at a key boost, as Bradley Barcola is expected to return to the squad after recovering from the right ankle sprain he suffered during the 3-0 loss to Chelsea on 17 March.

That scenario presents an ideal situation for Luis Enrique, who will name the same starting XI in back-to-back matches for the first time this season.

That luxury is courtesy of the French Football Federation, which postponed PSG’s league fixture against Lens—originally set for last Saturday—to 13 May.

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Paris Saint-Germain’s first-leg line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Matvey Safonov.

Defence: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes.

Midfield: Zaire-Emery, João Neves, Vitinha.

Attack: Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué.