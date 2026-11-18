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Alexander Isak is starting to look more like the “elite” striker that Liverpool thought they were acquiring when completing a record-breaking £125 million ($164m) transfer, Michael Owen has told GOAL. The Swede may not have fully justified his historic price tag just yet, but he is heading in the right direction after registering eight goals this season.

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Doubled goal tally from last season

That tally, which has been achieved by mid-November, is double that from his forgettable debut campaign at Anfield. Big things were expected of the wiry 27-year-old when he swapped Tyneside for Merseyside in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool made him the most expensive player in British football, with impressive numbers having been posted across three seasons at Newcastle. Many considered the languid frontman to be one of the most complete No.9s in world football.

Form returning after fitness issues

That skill set was rarely showcased when donning an iconic red jersey, with injury issues conspiring against a proven performer. Isak arrived without a proper pre-season under his belt and suffered an unfortunate broken leg just before Christmas - which forced him back onto the treatment table.

There have been more encouraging signs in 2026-27, with Isak opening his account against Nottingham Forest on August 29. He then bagged a brace away at Ipswich and has since found the target in meetings with Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Fenerbahce and Crystal Palace.

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Confidence appears to be flowing again, with Liverpool starting to get the desired return on their lavish investment. There is the promise of more to come, with the likes of Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola still waiting to find an attacking spark of their own.

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Is Isak getting back to his best?

Asked if Isak is looking more like his former self, even if he is not a £100m-plus performer just yet, ex-Reds striker Owen - who since becoming Casino.org's ambassador, has helped bring attention to resources for comparing Irish online casino sites - told GOAL: “Exactly that. Definitely scoring a few goals, looking much better than he ever has in a red shirt.

“Those around him, if they play better, then he's going to play better. Of course, you could argue that we're still yet to see the best of Wirtz and Barcola and other players. But he's one that's starting to show a little bit more.

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“And there were a few doubts about it. But I think what we saw at Newcastle showed that he's an elite player and he's obviously got no questions whether he can do it in the Premier League. He's not firing on all cylinders, but he's certainly banging the goals in, which is what Liverpool need.”

Iraola expects goals from his No.9

Reds boss Andoni Iraola, who inherited a player snapped up by his predecessor Arne Slot, is convinced that Isak will become one of European football’s most fearsome forwards once more.

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The Spanish tactician has said of his No.9: “Alex is a top goalscorer. If we can put him in the position to score, he will deliver. It’s not a guarantee but it’s the closest thing to a guarantee, almost.

“Like every player, he can add more things to his game. We want to use the things that he has - he is very good also attacking the spaces, attacking the channels, coming to receive [the ball]. I think he is technically clean also. We are trying to use him in the best way.”

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Liverpool preparing to host Man Utd

Iraola will hope to see Isak performing at the peak of his powers when Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday after the latest international break. They are preparing to play host to old adversaries Manchester United - who will be taking in their first game with new boss Mauricio Pochettino at the helm.

Isak has hit the net in his last two top-flight outings, and six of his previous nine matches across all competitions, and should be the man to help keep the Reds in the hunt for Champions League qualification.