"Dream, but within limits".. a cryptic message from Waleed Al-Farraj about the Saudi Federation elections

Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj has sent a cryptic message about the upcoming elections of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Yasser Al-Misehal resigned as president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation after the national team crashed out of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, finishing bottom of Group Eight.

The federation's elections committee has set 30 August as the date, with the vote to be held through an extraordinary general assembly.

Posting on his official "X" account, Al-Farraj wrote: "The presidency and membership of the Saudi Football Federation is a dream, an honour and an aspiration, but it is not suitable for just anyone. My advice to the dreamers, the ambitious and the enthusiastic: dream, but within limits."

His words landed a day before nominations open for the seats on the federation's board of directors. That process runs until Saturday 1 August.

Al-Misehal had run the Saudi Arabian Football Federation since 2019. The national team won no titles under him, and his most notable achievement was qualifying for the World Cup twice, only to fall at the group stage both times.