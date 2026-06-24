DR Congo vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan: Match details

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan will kick-off on 27 June 2026 at 23:30 GMT and 18:30 EST.

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DR Congo vs Uzbekistan: Match context

The upcoming clash in Georgia carries enormous implications as both Group K nations desperately look to salvage their campaigns following highly intense and frustrating Matchday 2 outings. Following a second round of fixtures that severely tested both squads - with DR Congo absorbing a narrow 1–0 defeat against group leaders Colombia and Uzbekistan suffering a punishing 5–0 loss at the hands of Portugal - the margin for error at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) has vanished entirely. Both camps head to the Southeast knowing that tactical adaptability and swift psychological regeneration from those grueling defeats will completely dictate the survival of their knockout round ambitions.

DR Congo's head coach Sébastien Desabre must ensure his side maintains defensive focus while radically improving their clinical efficiency in the final third, utilising their tactical discipline to anchor control of a vital tournament lifeline. Desabre will rely on his core dynamic attacking focal points and physical transitional excellence to dictate tempo, dominate central areas, and unlock a vulnerable Asian backline. Standing across from them is a structurally wounded but desperate Uzbekistan side guided by Fabio Cannavaro. Tasked with quickly restoring his team's defensive resilience, Cannavaro's White Wolves possess a stubborn blueprint and a counter-attacking edge that must now be executed with flawless discipline under maximum elimination pressure.

Staged at the state-of-the-art Atlanta Stadium, this encounter will be an intricate chess match of high-stakes tactical adjustments. Neither side can afford another defensive breakdown in transition, making mid-block communication and rapid vertical tracking the decisive elements. DR Congo will view this match as the ideal platform to capture their first victory of the tournament, relying on their solitary point from Matchday 1 to propel them into the Round of 32. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan enters the pitch eager to completely rewrite the narrative of their Matchday 2 collapse, weaponising their fearless spirit to claim a vital maximum-point result and leapfrog their opponents. With group permutations reaching a boiling point, the sheer gravity of securing their World Cup survival will dominate the tactical approach from the very first whistle.

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How did both teams fare on Matchday 2?

Colombia 1–0 DR Congo

Desabre's squad suffered defensive frustration at Guadalajara Stadium, as a solitary second-half strike from the South Americans forced them to absorb a tough 1–0 defeat. Looking to build upon their opening-round momentum, the Leopards opened the match looking for structural authority and successfully locked down deep areas with a rigid five-man backline through much of the encounter.

DR Congo's shape relied heavily on a robust physical spine - marshaled by Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe - to completely choke off transitional routes, keeping Colombia at bay for 75 minutes. However, their structural organisation finally cracked under persistent pressure when full-back Daniel Muñoz broke the deadlock with a clinical 76th-minute goal. Despite pushing numbers forward and altering their attacking patterns in the closing stages with late substitutions, DR Congo couldn't unlock a stubborn Colombian block, leaving them empty-handed on Matchday 2.

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Portugal 5–0 Uzbekistan

Cannavaro's men endured a punishing and humbling afternoon at Houston Stadium, as a world-class display from European powerhouse Portugal handed them a heavy 5–0 defeat. The White Wolves struggled to adjust to the intense pacing almost instantly, with their defensive blueprint unraveling just six minutes into the contest when global icon Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net.

Uzbekistan's tactical shape faced an uphill battle as Nuno Mendes doubled Portugal's advantage in the 17th minute, followed by a second clinical strike from Ronaldo right before the interval (39′) to put the game out of reach. Cannavaro attempted to alter his personnel at half-time, introducing Akmal Mozgovoy and Khojiakbar Alijonov to stabilise the engine room, but a painful 60th-minute own goal by goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov further deflated their resilience. A late 87th-minute strike from Rafael Leão put the final exclamation point on a dominant Portuguese display, forcing Uzbekistan to head into the final matchday needing a massive psychological reset.

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What tactical adjustments must both managers make?

DR Congo (Sébastien Desabre)

Desabre does not need to abandon the structured, high-tempo transitional blueprint that allowed the Leopards to frustrate elite opposition earlier in the tournament. The vertical movement, sharp wide rotations, and defensive discipline driven by a Premier League-caliber backline prove that DR Congo possesses the necessary tactical toolbox to compete on the global stage.

However, Desabre must ensure his side injects much greater clinical efficiency into the final third. In their previous outing, DR Congo’s pragmatic, low-event attacking shape struggled to generate regular central opportunities, leaving dangerous forwards isolated and ultimately resulting in a tough 1–0 defeat against Colombia. Against an Uzbek side trying to rebuild their defensive confidence, slow ball progression will be fatal. Desabre’s primary adjustment must focus on his midfield engine room - specifically demanding quicker vertical recycling and creative support from his central lines to effectively feed explosive attackers like Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu before the opposition can set their defensive block.

Uzbekistan (Fabio Cannavaro)

Cannavaro does not need to completely dismantle the compact, defense-first template that historically pushed the White Wolves to their first-ever World Cup appearance. The core defensive framework and engine-room physical presence remain reliable assets, but Matchday 3 demands an immediate, radical defensive recalibration following a punishing 5–0 defeat at the hands of Portugal.

Against DR Congo's athletic, direct transitional threat, keeping a disjointed or easily isolated backline will lead to rapid exploitation. Cannavaro's tactical adjustment must focus on restoring his signature Italian-style defensive rigidity, instructing central defensive anchors like Abdukodir Khusanov to organise a much tighter, communicative low block. When possession is won, Uzbekistan must transition forward with clear vertical velocity rather than cycling possession horizontally in dangerous areas. Utilising direct outlet passes to bypass the Congolese counter-press and stretching the pitch wide will be critical to feeding the front tandem of Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev, preventing the attack from getting completely suffocated in central traffic.

What is the latest team news ahead of Matchday 3?

DR Congo team news

Desabre has a fully fit and available squad to select from as the Leopards aim to bounce back from their narrow 1–0 defeat to Colombia. DR Congo utilised a highly protective 5-3-2 formation on Matchday 2, anchored by goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi following his spectacular individual display in net. The robust five-man backline remains entirely intact and ready for selection, marshaled by central defenders Samuel Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, and captain Chancel Mbemba, alongside full-backs Arthur Masuaku on the left and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right.

In the midfield engine room, the operational trio of Edo Kayembe, Samuel Moutoussamy, and Ngal'ayel Mukau are all clear of disciplinary tightropes and fully available to dictate the physical tempo. Up front, the dynamic attacking partnership of Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu is set to lead the line once more, with Desabre relying heavily on their pace to unlock the Uzbek defence.

Uzbekistan team news

Cannavaro also boasts a completely available squad with no suspension absentees as the White Wolves seek a massive psychological reset following their heavy loss to Portugal. Uzbekistan set up in a wide 3-4-3 system on Matchday 2. Despite a tough outing, goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov remains the primary option between the posts, protected by a central back three of Rustam Ashurmatov, Asadbek Abdullaev, and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Across the four-man midfield line, Sherzod Nasrullaev and Behruz Karimov provide wide operational coverage, while Otabek Shukurov and Odiljon Hamrobekov control the deep central pivot. Hamrobekov carries a yellow card from the previous matchday and must tread carefully to avoid future tournament accumulation penalties. The frontline remains dangerous and fully fit, with creative wide outlets Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Azizbek Ganiev tasked with generating service for talismanic central striker Eldor Shomurodov.

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DR Congo vs Uzbekistan key matchups

Yoane Wissa vs Abdukodir Khusanov

Having stepped up as a dangerous focal point of Desabre’s transitional setup, Wissa remains a highly energetic and confident spearhead of DR Congo's frontline. He operated seamlessly on the left channel to lead the creative charge against Colombia, attempting to break lines with his explosive pace. To break down Uzbekistan's defensive shape, Wissa's role will be paramount; he must use his intelligent vertical movement, sharp dribbling prowess, and persistent work rate to stretch opposition centre-backs, drag markers out of position, and open up vital final-third channels for central threats like Cédric Bakambu to exploit.

Tasked with stopping him is centre-back Khusanov, a vital defensive anchor of Cannavaro's backline. Khusanov marshaled the right side of the central block during Uzbekistan's previous outing, attempting to hold together the back three under immense, unrelenting pressure against Portugal. While the Uzbek defensive structure suffered a punishing collapse on Matchday 2, Khusanov possesses top-tier physical attributes and aerial dominance to challenge elite attackers. He must maintain absolute concentration and flawless communication in central areas alongside Rustam Ashurmatov and Asadbek Abdullaev, ensuring he uses his positioning to neutralise Wissa's sharp diagonal runs and prevents DR Congo from gaining early transitional momentum.

Samuel Moutoussamy vs Otabek Shukurov

The absolute heartbeat and dynamic engine of the Congolese midfield, Moutoussamy is tasked with dictating the possession rhythm and unlocking opposition lines for the Leopards. He operated in the heart of the midfield during their intense Matchday 2 battle against Colombia, breaking forward to provide a vital physical spark and driving his team's defensive coverage. Against Uzbekistan, his primary objective will be to find space between the lines, distribute the ball with high vertical velocity, and feed the explosive wider runs of his wing-backs. If Moutoussamy is allowed time and space to turn and face up against the defensive block, his vision will easily unbalance an opponent searching for structural stability.

Looking to disrupt that fluid creative rhythm is Uzbekistan's standout midfielderShukurov. He anchored the engine room on Matchday 2, trying to provide tactical protection during an incredibly difficult outing against Portugal. His defensive work off the ball and transitional discipline will be put to the ultimate test at Atlanta Stadium. Shukurov must aggressively manage his positioning alongside central partner Odiljon Hamrobekov to squeeze central space, press Moutoussamy's build-up triggers, and shield his back three to ensure the Africans don't completely dominate the middle third and pin Uzbekistan into an unsustainable defensive shell.

What do the Group K permutations look like?

Following the second round of fixtures, Group K has established a highly fluid and competitive structure. Colombia comfortably hold the top spot with six points and a +3 goal difference, having positioned themselves strongly for the knockout rounds following a clinical 1–0 victory over DR Congo.

This leaves Portugal in second place with four points and a +5 goal difference, sitting closely behind the leaders after earning a point and dominating their matchdays. DR Congo sit in third place with one point and a −1 goal difference following their opening-day stalemate and subsequent narrow defeat. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan remain anchored to the bottom of the table on zero points and a −7 goal difference following two consecutive losses. This upcoming Matchday 3 fixture at Atlanta Stadium serves as an absolute mathematical pivot point for both nations as they fight to secure automatic qualification or rescue wild-card scenarios heading into the final round of matches.

If DR Congo wins

A victory for Desabre's side would catapult the Leopards to four points, instantly putting them in a prime position to challenge for automatic qualification for the Round of 32. Depending on the concurrent outcome of the Colombia vs Portugal fixture, a Congolese win combined with a heavy Portuguese defeat could theoretically see them slide into the group's runners-up spot on goal difference. Conversely, a win would freeze Uzbekistan on zero points, completely eliminating the Asian side from the competition. Should Portugal avoid a heavy loss, DR Congo's four-point tally would keep them locked in third place, dropping their fate into the hands of the wild-card rankings, where a four-point total historically provides a highly secure safety cushion to advance.

If Uzbekistan wins

Should Cannavaro’s men secure all three points, it would complete a spectacular final-day group stage recovery for the White Wolves. Moving to three points would allow Uzbekistan to leapfrog DR Congo in the standings and finish their campaign in third place. Conversely, this scenario would trap DR Congo on a single point, dropping them to the bottom of Group K and officially ending their World Cup campaign. While a victory keeps Uzbekistan alive mathematically, finishing third with three points and a heavily negative goal difference forces them to wait for the conclusion of other groups, leaving their wild-card survival hopes highly volatile.

The draw scenario

A split point in Georgia would leave DR Congo on two points, which would guarantee a third-place finish over Uzbekistan but leave them mathematically stranded. For Uzbekistan, moving to one point would lock them into the bottom slot, confirming immediate elimination alongside the tournament's other early departures. While a draw prevents DR Congo from a last-place finish, finishing third with just two points and a −1 goal difference is historically insufficient to compete for a wild-card ticket into the Round of 32, effectively sending both nations home at the final whistle.

Team news & squads

Sébastien Desabre has not confirmed a probable lineup for DR Congo, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Leopards. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad prepares for a must-win fixture.

Fabio Cannavaro is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Uzbekistan, with no injuries or suspensions reported in the data available. The Italian coach will need to find a way to get more from his attacking unit after a difficult start to the tournament.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

DR Congo have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Portugal in the World Cup group stage on June 17, a hard-fought point against one of the tournament favourites. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Chile in a pre-tournament friendly, though a goalless draw with Denmark and a 1-0 win over Jamaica in World Cup qualifying showed defensive solidity. A 2-0 win over Bermuda rounds out the five-match run. Across those games, DR Congo have scored five goals and conceded three.

Uzbekistan's recent record is harder to assess with confidence. Cannavaro's side have lost three of their last five, with the 3-1 defeat to Colombia on June 18 the most damaging result of the sequence. Defeats to the Netherlands and Canada in pre-tournament friendlies also came in that stretch. Earlier wins over Venezuela and Gabon provided some encouragement, though the quality of opposition in those matches was considerably lower. Uzbekistan have scored seven goals across the five games while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

DR Congo and Uzbekistan have no recorded head-to-head meetings in the dataset provided. This fixture in Atlanta on June 27 will be the first competitive or documented encounter between the two nations.

Standings



