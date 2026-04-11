Dominant Bayern Munich smash the Bundesliga record in style

Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-0 victory over relegation-threatened St. Pauli on Saturday. In Hamburg, Vincent Kompany’s side cruised to a 5-0 victory, taking Bayern’s season tally to 105 goals and breaking the Bundesliga record of 101 goals in a single campaign. With five matches remaining, the champions-elect now lead nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund by 12 points.

Bayern started brightly, opening the scoring in the ninth minute. Konrad Laimer delivered a perfect corner, and after a sharp run, Musiala powered in a header to make it 0-1.

With one eye on the Champions League return leg, Harry Kane was rested, giving Nicolas Jackson the chance to impress from the start. The Senegalese striker nearly made it 2-0 shortly after the opener, only to see his effort from a tight angle crash off the crossbar.

St. Pauli rarely threatened and were fortunate not to trail by three goals earlier, as Michael Olise dragged a shot across the face of goal and the unfortunate Musiala struck the post from close range.

Bayern then poured in three goals in a 13-minute spell after the break. Leon Goretzka opened the floodgates with a clinical far-post volley.

Moments later, Olise cut inside and finished into the far corner to make it 0-3.

Moments later, Musiala won a challenge just outside the box and fed Jackson, who finished from close range to make it 0-4. In the dying seconds, Raphaël Guerreiro rounded off the scoring with a fifth goal.

Bara Ndiaye enjoyed a memorable debut. The 18-year-old Senegalese midfielder came on as a substitute to make his first-team bow for Bayern. Ndiaye will remain on loan from Gambinos Stars Africa until the end of the season.