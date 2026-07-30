How to get DFL-Supercup 2026 tickets: Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Aug 22 information, Signal Iduna Park & more

The DFL-Supercup (also known as the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup), the annual showdown between the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal winners, takes place in Dortmund on August 22 and you can book match tickets today.

As Bayern Munich clinched the league and cup double last season for the 14th time in their history, Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga will be their opponents. While BVB start as underdogs in this latest 'Der Klassiker' encounter, they do have home advantage, with the game taking place at Signal Iduna Park.

This will be the tenth time the two German giants have competed for the Supercup crown and Bayern currently hold a 5-4 advantage. Are we set for another German classic?

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on DFL-Supercup tickets, including where to buy them, how much they cost and much more.

When is the DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich?

Super Cup - Final 22 Aug 2026 - 14:30 Signal Iduna Park

How to buy DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich tickets

As the DFL-Supercup host club, Borussia Dortmund managed the official ticketing phases through the 'BVB Ticket Shop'.

The pre-sale window for Dortmund club members opened on July 10, with the general public open pre-sale starting from July 14.

The application phase for Bayern Munich fans looking to source away tickets officially opened on May 27, immediately following the venue announcement. Fans could submit lottery requests through the FC Bayern Ticket Shop.

If you were unable to secure seats through official club routes or you're looking to source last-minute tickets, it could be worth checking out verified secondary marketplaces, such as StubHub.

How much do DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich tickets cost?

Because the DFL-Supercup (Franz Beckenbauer Supercup) is organised directly by the German Football League (DFL), prices are heavily regulated to keep football accessible to all. Official face value ticket prices for the event ranged from €16.50 to €38.50 and were categorised as follows:

Standing : €16.50

Seated Tickets ( Price Category 5 ) : €31.90

Seated Tickets (Price Category 4) : €38.50

Keep tabs on the clubs’ ticket portals nearer the time, for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Where is the DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich being held?

Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund)

Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion) is a football stadium in Dortmund, Germany. It is Germany's largest stadium and has been the home stadium of Borussia Dortmund ever since it first opened in 1974.

For BVB matches, the capacity is 81,365 with seated and standing sections, whereas for International matches, which is seated only, it is 65,829.

The 24,454 capacity Sudtribune (South Bank) is the largest terrace for standing spectators in European football. Famous for the intense atmosphere it breeds, the south terrace has been nicknamed Die Gelbe Wand, meaning 'The Yellow Wall'.

Aside from Dortmund matches, the Signal Iduna Park has hosted games during two previous FIFA World Cups (1974 & 2006) and a UEFA European Championship (Euro 2024), staged the 2001 UEFA Cup final, as well as various national friendlies and qualification matches for World and European tournaments.

Who are the recent DFL-Supercup winners?

Year Winners Runners-Up Score 2025 Bayern Munich VfB Stuttgart 2-1 2024 Bayer Leverkusen VfB Stuttgart 4-3 on pens 2023 RB Leipzig Bayern Munich 3-0 2022 Bayern Munich RB Leipzig 5-3 2021 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund 3-1 2020 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund 3-2 2019 Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich 2-0 2018 Bayern Munich Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 2017 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund 5-4 on pens 2016 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund 2-0

DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Everything you need to know

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Form

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Recent head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Team news



