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David Moyes delivered a scathing assessment of his Everton players after a night that was supposed to be a celebration turned into a Gtech Community Stadium disaster. On a record-breaking evening for the veteran Scotsman, the Toffees were dismantled 4-0 by a clinical Brentford side.

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A milestone night turned sour

Moyes made history on Monday by taking charge of his 593rd match as Everton manager, but the occasion was completely overshadowed by a toothless performance. The Toffees were second best from the first whistle against a vibrant Brentford side that eventually cruised to their biggest victory of the Premier League campaign. The result leaves Moyes facing difficult questions about his team's lack of fight during such a significant personal milestone.

"Not much to say, is there?" Moyes said. "We didn’t play well. Brentford played well. We were a bit unfortunate with the goals, it made it look like it was even worse than it was. But we didn’t play well. It was really, really not like us. I’ve got no complaints with the players, they’ve done so well up to now, but tonight just looked as if we just weren’t at it for whatever reason. I’ve not got that answer."

No excuses for Toffees boss

The defeat was a rare low point in a season that had previously seen Everton show signs of stability, but Moyes made it clear that he will not allow such a drop in standards to go unnoticed. He demanded an immediate reaction from a squad that appeared to freeze under the lights in London. The manager insisted that despite the deflections for the opening goals, the overall quality of the performance fell far below the required level.

Reflecting on the heavy loss, Moyes issued a final warning to his players regarding their output on the pitch. "Tonight’s performance was not excusable. They deserve the criticism from me for how they performed because I’m expecting much better," he stated.

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Tarkowski red card compounds misery

The turning point for any hope of a comeback arrived in the 40th minute when James Tarkowski was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on Yehor Yarmolyuk. Initially, the referee brandished a yellow card, but a VAR review highlighted the severity of the studs-up tackle on the Brentford player's shin. The dismissal of the captain was a blow that Everton never recovered from, as they failed to offer any meaningful resistance in the second half.

Moyes admitted that upon seeing the footage, he could not argue with the decision to send his defender to the dressing room early. "My first feeling was I didn’t think it was red," the Scotsman explained. "But after I’ve seen it again I can see his boot is a bit higher than I’d like so I can understand it."

Huge Everton blow ahead of Merseyside derby

Everton face a massive defensive headache ahead of Sunday's blockbuster Merseyside derby, with key centre-back Tarkowski officially ruled out through suspension for the fiercely contested clash against bitter rivals Liverpool on home soil. Losing their defensive leader is a major blow for the Toffees as they prepare to host the Reds in one of the Premier League's most fiery fixtures. Meanwhile, the weekend's action gets underway in style a day earlier, as Brentford make the trip to Old Trafford on Saturday to take on Manchester United in another intriguing top-flight showdown.