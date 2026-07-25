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Book Coppa Italia 2026/27 Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Coppa Italia 2026/27 tickets: Team updates, average ticket prices & more

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Coppa Italia

Here’s how you could be securing seats at some of the upcoming Cup clashes in Italy

There's nothing more exhilarating than watching football underneath the lights in some of Europe’s iconic stadiums, and you could embrace your sporting passion by booking Coppa Italia tickets today for upcoming matches in Italy.

While the current Coppa Italia champions, Inter Milan, may not enter the fray until later in the competition, there are plenty of intriguing Cup encounters in the near future.

The opening rounds of the 2026/27 edition gets underway during August/September and notable Serie A sides such as Lazio, Fiorentina and Torino will be involved.

Let GOAL guide you through the Coppa Italia ticket-purchasing process, how you can secure seats, how much they cost and more.

Coppa Italia 2026/27 TicketsBook now

Coppa Italia 2026/27 schedule

RoundDate(s)Tickets
First RoundAugust 14-17Tickets
Second RoundSeptember 2Tickets
Round of 16December 2 & 16Tickets
Quarter-FinalsFebruary 3 & 10Tickets
Semi-FinalsMarch 2/3 & April 20/21Tickets
FinalMay 19Tickets

How to buy Coppa Italia match tickets

Coppa Italia tickets can be purchased directly through the home team's official club site. This is the most reliable method of securing seats, especially during the earlier rounds of the competition. For those early rounds, tickets are unlikely to sell out quickly, but for later stage matches, demand tends to rise rapidly.

Coppa Italia ticket distribution also depends on the stage of the competition. During the early stages, tickets are released approximately 3-4 weeks beforehand. However, once we get into the latter stages, the ticket sale timeframes will tighten. So, for quarter-finals say, tickets would likely go on sale 2-3 weeks ahead of kick-off. The sales period returns to around a month for the Final, with a surge in demand when tickets are first released.

The overwhelming demand for some Coppa Italia fixtures means fans may need to turn to secondary resale options, such as StubHub. Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to its date.

How much are Coppa Italia match tickets?

Coppa Italia ticket prices vary depending on a number of factors including the stage of the competition, the teams involved, where the match is being played and where you are seated. In general though, tickets for fixtures during the early rounds, tend to range between €5-€30. As the tournament progresses, so do the prices, with quarter-final tickets in the €40-€100 bracket.

At the Stadio Olimpico, tickets for the Final tend to range from €60-€200, though these prices are likely to increase depending on which two teams reach the final.

Coppa Italia 2026/27 TicketsBook now

Who are the recent Coppa Italia winners?

Below are the last ten winners of the Coppa Italia. All the finals were played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, apart from the 2021 edition, which was staged at the Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, due to COVID restrictions.

YearWinnerRunner-UpScore
2026Inter MilanLazio2-0
2025BolognaAC Milan1-0
2024JuventusAtalanta1-0
2023Inter MilanFiorentina2-1
2022Inter MilanJuventus4-2 (aet)
2021JuventusAtalanta2-1
2020NapoliJuventus0-0 (4-2 on pens)
2019LazioAtalanta2-0
2018JuventusAC Milan4-0
2017JuventusLazio2-0

Frequently asked questions

The Coppa Italia 2026/27 Final will take place on May 19, at its regular home, that of the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The Stadio Olimpico is a multi-purpose sports venue located in Rome, which seats 70,000+ spectators. It's the second-largest sports stadium Italy, after Milan's San Siro. Since opening in 1953, the stadium has been home to two of Serie A's biggest clubs, Lazio and Roma.

The iconic Rome venue has been the location of many momentous football and sporting moments, including the following:

*UEFA Euro 1968 final (Italy vs Yugoslavia 2–0)
*European Cup 1977 final (Liverpool vs Borussia M'gladbach 3–1)
*UEFA Euro 1980 final (West Germany vs Belgium 2–1)
*European Cup 1984 final (Liverpool vs Roma 5–3 after pens)
*World Athletics Championships 1987
*FIFA World Cup 1990 final (West Germany vs Argentina 1–0)
*UEFA Champions League 1996 final (Juventus vs Ajax 5–3 after pens)
*UEFA Champions League 2009 final (Barcelona vs Man Utd 2–0)
*Six Nations Rugby (Feb 2013): Italy vs France 23–18 (first 6N victory vs France)
*European Athletics Championships 2024

Coppa Italia tickets can be purchased directly through the home team's official club site. This is the most reliable method of securing seats, especially during the earlier rounds of the competition. For those early rounds, tickets are unlikely to sell out quickly, but for later stage matches, demand tends to rise rapidly.

Yes, in addition, the overwhelming demand for some Coppa Italia fixtures means fans may need to turn to secondary resale options, such as StubHub. Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to its date.

44 sides are involved in the current 2026/27 edition of the Coppa Italia and they enter at different phases of the competition. The Preliminary round kicks off in August with eight teams from Serie B and Serie C competing. The four winners advanced to the First round, where the remaining Serie B sides begin their Cup quest, along with the Serie A teams seeded 9-20. The top-8 seeded Serie A sides then joined from the Round of 16 stage. The competition is then knockout all the way to the final, although the semi-finals are played over two legs.

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