'I'll never forget it' - Chris Paul joins The Late Run with Chad Ochocinco to discuss global soccer vs. NBA and more

Paul explains why adjusting to retirement can be harder than playing, what La Masia offers that AAU can’t, and why superteams often fall apart in the locker room before they do on the court. He also responds to KD’s claim that the era of the small guard is over, discusses how pay-to-play keeps soccer out of underserved communities, and reveals how his TST tournament helped Nani earn a pro contract and sent a million-dollar goal scorer to Angel City. Plus, the GOAT debate - and Ocho finally has some company.