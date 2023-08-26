From Chelsea to Man Utd? Marc Cucurella could follow Mason Mount to Old Trafford as Red Devils make contact over loan bid

Ritabrata Banerjee
Marc Cucurella Chelsea 2022-23 Getty Images
Manchester UnitedCucurellaTransfersChelseaPremier League

Manchester United are eyeing a loan move for out-of-favour Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella this summer.

  • Man Utd want Cucurella on loan from Chelsea
  • Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia injured
  • Do not wish to spend heavily on a new full-back

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have reportedly enquired with Chelsea about a possible loan move for the Spanish full-back this summer but the club are yet to place a formal bid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are currently without any left-back as after Tyrell Malacia's knock, Luke Shaw was also sidelined due to muscle injury. Erik ten Hag was forced to field right-back Diogo Dalot on the left side in his side's 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24GettyMauricio Pochettino Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils are in search of left-back options this summer but they do not wish to spend heavily. Other than Cucurella from Chelsea, they have also shortlisted two other players.

