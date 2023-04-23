Chelsea squad 'excited' by potential Mauricio Pochettino appointment after positive talks

Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to take charge at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea players would reportedly welcome his arrival at the club.

Chelsea still looking for new boss

Pochettino the current favourite

Players hoping Argentine takes over

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have held a series of positive talks with Pochettino as they continue their search for a new permanent boss, according to The Telegraph. The prospect of Pochettino arriving has also gone down well in the dressing room. Players are "excited" about the thought of the Argentine taking charge and appreciate his coaching ability, motivational skills and experience.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino is currently top of Chelsea's list, ahead of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and one other candidate. It's not clear exactly who the third name on Chelsea's list is, but the Blues are thought to have been interested in Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou and Feyenoord manager Arne Slot. Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique have already dropped out of the race to replace Graham Potter as Chelsea's next permanent manager.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pochettino has been out of work since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain in July 2022 but could be set to return to club football shortly. The 51-year-old has also been linked with Real Madrid and former club Tottenham but the Blues appear close to winning the race to land the Argentine.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues host Brentford at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Wednesday, where they will be aiming to halt a four-match losing run under interim manager Frank Lampard.