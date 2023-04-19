Chelsea's next manager should ask for contract clause to stop 'interference' from Todd Boehly, suggests Arsene Wenger

Chelsea's next manager has been urged by Arsene Wenger to contractually oblige co-owner Todd Boehly not to "interfere" with dressing room matters.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues slipped to a fourth straight defeat of the second Frank Lampard era, soundly beaten by Champions League holders Real Madrid on Tuesday and thus eliminated from their last remaining competition. It has been a first season to forget for Todd Boehly and Co. in the Chelsea hierarchy, as no less than £600 million spent on new players has seen them currently in their joint-second worst-ever Premier League position - and with little signs of improvement.

Amid reports that Boehly stepped in after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Brighton to deliver a lengthy speech to the players - which wasn't the first time such an appearance had gone ahead - legendary former Arsenal manager Wenger weighed in to urge the next Blues boss to contractually avoid the same fate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if he would welcome his club owner making a dressing room appearance, Wenger told beIN Sports: "No, I wouldn’t, that was always clear in my mind. I always put that in my contract. I don’t believe in these kind of things because if I’m paid to motivate the team, to manage the team, I do not want somebody else to do my job.

"The advice I give to young coaches when they make contracts, I say make what is important for you, put that clearly in your contract that you are the only one, nobody can buy a player without your agreement, nobody can interfere with the team, and you are solely responsible for managing the team. After that you stand in a different way because usually when a club wants you, you are in a strong position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boehly and a potentially overbearing Chelsea hierarchy aren't the only problems the club's next manager will inherit. The Blues are set to be without Champions League football for the first time in five seasons, losing the allure to target new players as well as the obvious financial benefits. There is also the small matter of a grossly overpopulated squad, which will increase even further given the impending arrivals of January signings Malo Gusto and Andrey Santos as well as several members of the famed loan army.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique remain the frontrunners for the top job at Chelsea, while Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim recently dropped out of the running. It is thought that Boehy and Co. want their next head coach in place before the end of the season - but whether the American can scale down his involvement during the next tenure remains to be seen.