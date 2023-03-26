Chelsea handed scare as Kai Havertz leaves Germany camp before Belgium clash

Chelsea have been handed a fresh fitness scare, with Kai Havertz withdrawing from the Germany squad ahead of their clash with Belgium.

  • Havertz pulls out of Germany squad
  • Misses friendly versus Belgium
  • Chelsea await extent of illness

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz started Germany's 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday, but will now head back to London early after suffering a fitness setback. The DFB confirmed on Sunday that Havertz and defender Nico Schlotterbeck had withdrawn from their squad ahead of the friendly clash against Belgium on March 28. Havertz has pulled out due to illness, while Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck has a thigh problem.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have suffered their fair share of injury issues this season, with Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante among three of the more high-profile players to have been sidelined for lengthy periods. Graham Potter's side can ill-afford to miss Havertz, who has emerged as their main central striking option in recent months.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kai Havertz GermanyGetty20221123_Takuma Asano&Nico Schlotterbeck_Qatar World Cup(C)Getty ImagesKai Havertz Graham Potter Chelsea Dortmund 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Havertz will be well enough to feature in Chelsea's next match after the international break, which is at home against Aston Villa on April 1.

Editors' Picks