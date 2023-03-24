N’Golo Kante’s Chelsea return grows nearer as midfielder involved in behind-closed-doors friendly

N'Golo Kante is closing in on a full return from injury after playing in behind-closed-doors friendly for Chelsea on Friday.

Kante hasn't featured for Chelsea since August

Hamstring injury rehab nearly finished

Potter gave update on French midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic report that Kante played an hour in the friendly match, a 3-0 win for a Chelsea side against Charlton, and came through without any kind of knock or setback. The 31-year-old hasn't played a competitive match since August.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a long road back for the Frenchman since he suffered a hamstring in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on August 14. The club spent a record £106million on midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kante hasn't featured whatsoever since Graham Potter's arrival, with the manager providing an update on his fitness last weekend.

“N’Golo’s due to carry on training Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with potentially a game to give him some minutes,” said Potter.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's side are back in action on April 1 in the Premier League against Aston Villa, although it remains to be seen whether that game will come too soon for Kante to start.