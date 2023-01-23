Chelsea could capitalise on Everton chaos with fresh Gordon approach as Blues also eye Onana

Chelsea are considering capitalising on the chaos at Everton with a new approach for Anthony Gordon, while also eyeing midfielder Amadou Onana.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing Everton's Anthony Gordon, following up on their bid to bring in the winger over the summer, while also considering an approach for midfielder Amadou Onana, according to The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The spending doesn't seem to be coming to an end anytime soon for the Blues, who look set for a truly frantic end to a transfer window they've already dominated. The report states Chelsea are looking to capitalise on the disarray at Everton that has also seen Frank Lampard lose his job, with a deal for Gordon potentially involving him being loaned back to the Toffees for the remainder of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Onana, meanwhile, only joined Everton in the summer from Lille but has impressed in spells and could provide another way for Everton to alleviate the Financial Fair Play issues that burden them. Graham Potter is having to manage his way through a midfield crisis, with N'Golo Kante still injured despite talks over a new deal progressing. Any deal for the Belgian could also involve him staying at Everton for what remains of the current campaign.

The potential double deal is the latest in a string of rampant spending from the new consortium-backed Chelsea, who have already signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and several others in a desperate attempt to reshape their squad mid-season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With just over a week until the transfer window slams shut, it feels like it's all eyes on the Blues as they look to splash some more cash, with a move for Enzo Fernandez once again being discussed.