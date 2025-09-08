How to get MLB Mexico City Series 2026 tickets: Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres, fixtures & information

It’s an epic year for sports lovers in Mexico, not only is their country co-hosting the World Cup this summer, but ‘The Land of the Sun’ also bids welcome to some of the biggest names in baseball this April and you can book tickets to the MLB Mexico City Series games today.

Several MLB teams have gone head-to-head on Mexican soil over the past 30 years and 20,000 witnessed the 2024 double-header.

Bumper crowds are expected once again, when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres clash on consecutive days (April 25 and 26) at the Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu.

Are we set for another baseball bonanza in Mexico? You could find out in person. Let GOAL guide you through all the vital information and details you need for the 2026 MLB Mexico City Series, including where you can buy tickets and how much they will cost.

When are the MLB Mexico City Series 2026 games?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Sat, April 25 San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks (4pm) Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu (Mexico City) Tickets Sun, April 26 San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks (2pm) Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu (Mexico City) Tickets

How to get MLB Mexico City Series 2026 tickets?

MLB Mexico City Series 2026 tickets went on sale to the general public on January 19 via the ‘MLB World Tour: Mexico City Series’ page on the MLB site.

Special presale periods for Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres season ticket holders had opened during November/December 2025, though, before the general sale.

Throughout the season, MLB game tickets can be bought via the official MLB site or through individual team sites. However, the nearer you get to gameday, it may prove harder to purchase them via these routes, especially for some of the more high-profile encounters.

You may also wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, which could give fans the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much are MLB Mexico City Series 2026 tickets?

Official game tickets for the MLB Mexico City Series 2026 were initially available from $100 (MXN 1788) upwards, with the price varying significantly based on seat location at the Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. Due to high demand and ‘dynamic pricing’ models, ticket prices have fluctuated since the initial release.

MLB ticket prices in general vary depending on the team, matchup, seating location and demand. Regular season game tickets can start as low as $15-$30 for general admission or upper-level seats, while premium lower-level and dugout seats will cost more. Those prices will escalate further for Playoff and World Series game tickets.

The best MLB game seats depend on what you’re looking for. Here's a brief overview:

Behind Home Plate: Premium views of the action, ideal for serious fans.

Premium views of the action, ideal for serious fans. Dugout-Level Seats: Close-up views of players and on-field strategy.

Close-up views of players and on-field strategy. Outfield Bleachers: Great for catching home runs and an energetic fan experience.

Great for catching home runs and an energetic fan experience. Club-Level & Suite Seats: Club-Level & Suite Seats: Premium amenities, exclusive lounges and extra comfort.

Remember to keep tabs on the MLB site for additional information and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

What to expect from the MLB Mexico City Series

There’s nothing like savouring the sights, sounds, and excitement of a live baseball game in person. The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, the scent of popcorn and hot dogs, MLB games offer unforgettable moments for every fan.

Previous regular-season match-ups held in Mexico have definitely lived up to all the pre-game hype. From 1996 up to and including 2019, all the regular-season games held in Mexico took place in Monterrey.

The memorable moments have continued since the games shifted to Mexico City in 2023, with 10+ runs scored in each of the games played at the Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. In fact, a jaw-dropping 107 runs have been notched in the previous seven regular-season games in Mexico.

While the San Diego Padres have been involved in numerous competitive match-ups in Mexico, including starring in a thrilling double-header with the San Francisco Giants in 2023, this will be the first time the Arizona Diamondbacks feature in a regular-season encounter in ‘The Land of the Sun’.

A whole host of MLB stars have mesmerised the Mexican masses in the past, and this year will be no different. Just to name a few, we’ve got Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, and Manny Machado starring for the San Diego Padres. For the Arizona Diamondbacks, it’s worth keeping an eye out for the likes of Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, and Geraldo Perdomo.

MLB games held in Mexico: Previous results and scores

While there have been numerous exhibition/spring training MLB games held in Mexico over the past three decades, the games listed below are just the regular-season encounters that have been staged there: