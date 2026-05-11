How to buy Brazil vs Argentina tickets: World Cup ticket prices, venue information & more

It will be a dream scenario for soccer supporters all over the planet if Brazil and Argentina meet in North America during the knockout stages of World Cup 2026.

Amazingly, the multiple World Cup-winning sides haven't met on the biggest soccer stage of the lot for 36 years. On that momentous day at Italia'90, over 60,000 at the Stadio Delle Alpi in Turin saw a late Claudio Caniggia strike give Argentina victory in the Round of 16 clash.

If the South American sides do meet this summer, demand for seats will be stratospheric. Let GOAL show you everything you need to know about securing World Cup 2026 tickets, including where to buy and ticket prices.

When is Brazil vs Argentina at the World Cup 2026?

At the FIFA World Cup 2026, a match between Brazil and Argentina is not currently on the schedule.

Since the two major players are in different groups for the opening stage, they cannot play each other until the knockout rounds.

For this to happen, both teams must progress past the group stage and be drawn against each other (or meet naturally in the bracket) during the Round of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, or the Final.

Brazil World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Brazil may have lifted the World Cup trophy on a record five occasions, but they've not worn the crown since 2002. They'll be aiming to make a positive start in North America this summer and their Group C fixtures are as follows:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Sat, June 13 Brazil vs Morocco MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets Fri, June 19 Brazil vs Haiti Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets Wed, June 24 Scotland vs Brazil Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Tickets

Argentina World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Argentina are aiming to become the first side to defend the World Cup crown since Brazil in 1962. This is the Group J schedule that awaits them:

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 16, 2026 Argentina vs Algeria Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets June 22, 2026 Argentina vs Austria AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets June 27, 2026 Jordan vs Argentina AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets

How to buy World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are World Cup 2026 tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

What to expect from Brazil vs Argentina?

Brazil and Argentina have met 115 times in total since 1914. These are the latest ten results between the sides:

Date Fixture Score Location March 2025 World Cup Qualifier: Argentina vs Brazil 4-1 Estadio Mas Monumental (Buenos Aires) November 2023 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil vs Argentina 0-1 Maracana (Rio de Janeiro) November 2021 World Cup Qualifier: Argentina vs Brazil 0-0 Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario (San Juan) July 2021 Copa America Final: Brazil vs Argentina 0-1 Maracana (Rio de Janeiro) November 2019 Superclasico de las Americas: Brazil vs Argentina 0-1 King Saud University Stadium (Riyadh) July 2019 Copa America S/F: Brazil vs Argentina 2-0 Estadio Mineirao (Belo Horizonte) October 2018 Superclasico de las Americas: Argentina vs Brazil 0-1 King Abdullah Sports City Stadium (Jeddah) June 2017 Superclasico de las Americas: Brazil vs Argentina 0-1 MCG (Melbourne) November 2016 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil vs Argentina 3-0 Estadio Mineirao (Belo Horizonte) November 2015 World Cup Qualifier: Argentina vs Brazil 1-1 Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti (Buenos Aires)

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: