Check out what Basel has to offer if you're flocking to the city for the Women’s Euro 2025

The Swiss city of Basel may be famed for being a cultural hub, full of jaw-dropping historical landmarks, but there’s also a sporting buzz in the air - and not to mention, being one of the main hubs for the UEFA Women's Euro in Switzerland this summer with five games played in the city.

As well as being the birthplace of tennis legend, Roger Federer, who won the annual Swiss Indoors event on 10 occasions in his own city, it’s also the home of the Swiss Super League football club, FC Basel. The sporting spotlight is further intensified throughout July with Switzerland hosting the Women’s Euro 2025, and FC Basel’s St. Jakob-Park is the venue for five tournament games, including the stunning showpiece final on July 27.

If you’ve purchased Women’s Euro 2025 match tickets and are jetting to Switzerland this July, then you’ll be keen to find out what to do and where to go in Basel to fill up your free time while you’re waiting for the big game (or games) to kick off. Basel is an exciting destination for any football fan with numerous activities on offer to keep you occupied.

Article continues below

So, whether you’re looking for the best things to do in Basel and St. Jakob-Park during Women’s Euro 2025 or just want to visit the Swiss city for a weekend getaway jam-packed with sporting highs, let GOAL guide you through all the vital information you need to know.

Women’s Euro 2025: What matches are being staged in Basel?

The following matches are all being played at St. Jakob-Park during Women's Euro 2025:

Date Match Time (CET) Tickets Prices Wednesday July 2 Group A: Switzerland vs Norway 9 pm StubHub from €65 Tuesday July 8 Group C: Germany vs Denmark 6 pm StubHub from €110 Sunday July 13 Group D: Netherlands vs France 9 pm StubHub from €40 Saturday July 19 Quarter-Final: Winner Grp D vs Runner-up Grp C 9 pm StubHub from €90 Sunday July 27 Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 6 pm StubHub from €89

Where to stay in Basel as a football fan?

So, you've got your trip planned but now you need to find the best accommodation and hotels in Basel. From easy-access hotels near the stadium, to apartments a little bit further out, you can search through the neighbourhoods of Basel in the interactive map below. Just hover over the pins and have a search around to see what suits you - and your budget. You can change the dates to suit your trip.

What to do in Basel as a football fan?

Book a St. Jakob-Park tour

FC Basel is one of Switzerland’s most successful football clubs of the recent past, and they play their home games at the stunning St. Jakob Park, which is the largest football stadium in the country.

‘Joggeli’, as it is known by the locals, is also one of the venues used by the Swiss national side. During the tour of the stadium, you will pass through the legendary tunnel to the pitch – ‘the mustard tube’ – before taking in some breathtaking pitch-side views from the substitutes’ bench.

FC Basel Fan Shop and Museum

FC Basel (or FCB, Bebbi or RotBlau, as they are known less formally) has an illustrious history. As well as being crowned Swiss League champions 21 times, they have played over 250 games in Europe’s big three club competitions.

You can learn more about the club, founded in 1893 and buy some football merchandise at the same time at the FC Basel Fan Shop & Museum, which is located conveniently next to St. Jakob Park stadium.

Seek out the St. Jakobshalle

The scene of numerous Roger Federer wins at the annual Swiss Indoors tennis tournament. The St. Jakobshalle is part of a multi-venue sports and leisure complex that is largely owned by the City of Basel, which also manages and operates the facilities.

Next to the venue is St. Jakob Arena, an indoor ice rink and on the opposite side of the street is the St. Jakob-Park. Other venues include a number of playing fields and courts, outdoor swimming pools and an equestrian centre.

Watch football at an official Fan Zone

All Women's Euro 2025 games will be broadcast live on big screens in the city, bringing the excitement of women's football to the heart of Basel. These Fan Zones are situated in Barfüsserplatz (south of the Rhine) and Messeplatz (north of the Rhine).

On non-match days, there are concerts and film screenings in Barfusserplatz and over in Messeplatz; you can participate in sporting activities, which include a football pitch with its own grandstand. For children, there will be a ten-metre slide and a water park.

Go swimming in the Rhine

If you get over-excited watching the football or need cooling down after a hot day in the Basel sun, do what the locals do and take a dip in the river. It’s a popular summer activity, with designated swimming areas on the Kleinbasel banks of the Rhine.

You can put your clothes in a ‘Wickelfisch’ swim bag and simply float down on the gentle current through the picturesque Old Town.

Go on a Basel city tour

If you want to check out all the sights, sounds (and smells) of Basel, there are numerous Basel city tours and trips available. You could sit back and relax on a Sightseeing Bus Tour, but if you’re feeling slightly more adventurous and active, the Old Town Walking Tour might be more rewarding. You can check out sites such as Tripadvisor, GetYourGuide and Viator for more tour ideas.

Go see BSC Old Boys play

While FC Basel is the dominant footballing force in the city, if you prefer watching lower league action, BSC Old Boys play in the 2. Liga Interregional (5th tier of Swiss football).

Their ground is the Stadion Schutzenmatte, which is a sports venue with track and field facilities in the Bachletten quarter of the city. During the construction of St. Jakob-Park, between 1998 and 2001, the Schutzenmatte was the temporary home ground of FC Basel.

Check out the sports bars

If you’ve had a hard day traipsing around the tourist traps of Basel, why not head to one of the numerous local sports bars, so you can catch up on all the latest sporting news and action.

You could watch live events on the main screens, while playing pool/billiards or darts at Nordtangente Sportsbar, Basel’s largest sports bar, or drink up at one of the more international establishments, such as Flanagan’s Irish Pub.

SUP on the Rhine

If you don’t fancy taking a full plunge in the famous river that meanders through Basel, you could experience the new trendy sport of Stand-Up Paddleboarding (or SUP) in the middle of the Rhine instead.

It involves standing on a board and propelling yourself along with a long paddle. Head to the Water Sport School in Birsfelden to get started.

Cool things down on the Ice

If you're lucky, you might be able to see EHC Basel in action. The professional Swiss ice hockey team, which is in the Swiss League (the second tier of ice hockey in Switzerland), play their home games at St. Jakob Arena, which is a walking distance away from St. Jakob-Park.

Secure Women’s Euro 2025 tickets to St. Jakob-Park matches

Of course, there’s no better place to be in Basel this summer than at St. Jakob-Park itself, watching one of the five Women’s Euro 2025 matches being held there.

If you’re struggling to obtain tickets through official ticket portals, you can always grab last-minute tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s/country's name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's/country's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!