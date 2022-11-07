Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich will want to make it five league wins in a row when they host newly-promoted Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday. The German champions had an unimpressive start to the season but have recovered to string together four consecutive league wins and climb to the top of the table.
Bremen have been impressive on their return to the top flight this season. They have managed to take 21 points from 13 matches and lie seventh in the table.
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen date & kick-off time
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen date & kick-off time
Game:
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen
Date:
November 8, 2022
Kick-off:
7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET / 1:00am IST (Nov 9)
Venue:
Allianz Arena, Munich
Stream:
|fuboTV (start with a free trial)
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), this Bayern Munich match can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bayern Munich game is being telecast on Sky Sports Mix.
Fans in India can catch Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen on the Sony Sports Network.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
US
N/A
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/ HD
Sony Liv
Bayern Munich squad & team news
Bayern will be without full-back Alphonso Davies who picked up a hamstring injury in the 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin. The defender has been ruled out for the remaining games before the winter break.
Matthijs de Ligt, Bouna Sarr and Thomas Muller are the other confirmed absentees for Julian Nagelsmann's team.
Bayern predicted XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez; Sabitzer, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Mane; Choupo-Moting
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Neuer, Ulreich
Defenders
Stanisic, Mazraoui, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano
Midfielders
Muisala, Gravenberch, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Goretzka, Kimmich
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Tel
Werder Bremen squad and team news
Werden Bremen will have to make do without Lee Buchanan, Felix Agu, Dudu and Jean-Manuel Mbom who are not part of the travelling squad due to injuries.
Werder Bremen predicted XI: Zentner; Fernandes, Hack, Caci; Widmer, Kohr, Stach, Aaron; Lee; Ingvartsen, Onisiwo.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pavlenka, Zetterer, Beckhaus, Haesler, Lord
Defenders
Pieper, Jung, Stark, Weiser, Veljkovic, Friedl. Groß, Chiarodia
Midfielders
Bittencourt, Stage, Burke, Schmid, Schmidt, Salifou, Rapp, Gruev
Forwards
Ducksch, Fullkrug, Dinkci, Goller