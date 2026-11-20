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Harry Kane has established himself at the pinnacle of world football after clinching the 2026 Ballon d’Or following a historic season with Bayern Munich. The England captain has now opened up on the players who inspired his journey and the tactical nuances that define his clinical style of play.

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Admiration for a Real Madrid icon

Fresh from clinching the 70th Ballon d’Or in London, Kane has expressed his deep-seated respect for fellow marksman Karim Benzema. The England captain, who reached the pinnacle of the sport at age 33, sees much of himself in the way the former Real Madrid star revolutionized the role of a modern number nine. The Bayern Munich forward noted that the Frenchman's historic 2022 campaign left a lasting impression on his own approach to the game.

Speaking about the stylistic links between them, the Three Lions skipper was full of praise for the veteran striker. "Karim is an incredible player. I’ve always been a huge admirer of the player," he told Foot Mercato. "What he achieved at Real Madrid in 2022 was truly impressive. He has this ability to drop into midfield and play almost like a number 10, to dictate the play, while arriving in the box at the perfect moment."

Great minds on the exact same wavelength

Kane has brushed aside any physical differences to highlight a shared footballing genius between the two forwards. The prolific striker was quick to point out that while their athletic profiles might not match up, their minds operate on the exact same wavelength. For Kane, elite game intelligence, an innate ability to exploit pockets of space, and an unselfish drive to elevate the team-mates around them are where the true similarities lie on the pitch.

This evolution of the traditional number nine role is something both players have mastered at the absolute highest level. "We have slightly different physical characteristics, but in terms of game intelligence, the ability to find space and the desire to help the players around us, I clearly see a lot of similarities in our football. Both of us have demonstrated that it’s not always necessary to be in the box to score goals," the striker added.

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The secret behind Kane's 73-goal season

Kane’s evolution at the Allianz Arena has seen him drop deeper than ever, often acting as the primary orchestrator for Bayern’s explosive wingers. This tactical shift was the catalyst for his record-breaking statistics last term, where he managed to find the net 73 times across all competitions. By moving out of the traditional striker's zone, he forces defenders into a dilemma: follow him and leave space behind, or stay put and allow him the time to pick a pass or unleash a strike from distance.

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"As far as I am concerned, I have more opportunities when I drop lower, because I am not marked closely. The goals come from the fact that I drop down and the play develops. I find myself in a role of number 10 and, when the opposing block retreats, I shoot from the edge of the box, which is one of my great assets. Last season was the best example: I scored 73 goals, that is nearly double the number of goals I had scored during any other season," Kane noted.

Ambitions for more silverware

Despite reaching the individual summit, the forward remains hungry for team trophies. While he admits he would love to secure a second Ballon d'Or, his primary focus remains on domestic and international glory. Having missed out on the Champions League last term following a tight semi-final exit against Paris Saint-Germain, Kane is determined to lead the Bavarian giants to the trophy this time around.

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"Of course, I’d love to win another Ballon d’Or, but I know there are many other great players who have their chances," Kane admitted when asked about future individual honors. "But there are still many trophies I would like to win, like the Champions League with Bayern and, obviously, a title with England."