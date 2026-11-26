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Bayern Munich are currently navigating a significant injury crisis that has left several key first-team stars sidelined, including talismanic striker Harry Kane. Despite the mounting absences, sporting director Christoph Freund has suggested that the German giants are unlikely to be active during the upcoming winter window.

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Offensive crisis hits Allianz Arena

The Bavarian giants are facing a major selection headache as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures, with several high-profile names missing from the squad. Kane is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following surgery on a torn syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle, while Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, and Alphonso Davies are also unavailable. The injury list is compounded by the absences of Ismael Saibari and veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, leaving the squad stretched thin across multiple departments.

Speaking to DAZN, Freund did not hide the severity of the situation. The sporting director noted that the concentration of injuries in the attacking third has particularly hampered the team's tactical flexibility in recent weeks. "It is obviously bitter at the moment, we don't need to beat around the bush, because it affects many players in a similar position in the offensive," he said, as cited by BILD.

No plans for January reinforcements

While external pressure is building for the club to dip into the transfer market to replace Kane's goals, Freund insists that a spending spree is not on the horizon. The club hierarchy believes that the return of shorter-term casualties will be enough to steady the ship without the need for emergency signings in January. This stance suggests a vote of confidence in the current group of players to navigate the winter period successfully.

"The players will hopefully all come back well, some faster and others a bit later. That's why it's not our plan to do anything big," the sporting director explained. He emphasised that the club is focused on internal recovery rather than external solutions. "We hope that in the next few weeks we will already have a slightly different personnel situation," he added, indicating that the medical department is working hard to clear the treatment room.

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Timeline for key returns

There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the Bundesliga leaders, with several players nearing a return to action. Michael Olise could feature as early as this weekend against Hamburg, providing a much-needed boost to the wide areas. Canadian international Alphonso Davies is also making progress and is expected to rejoin the matchday squad by mid-December, which will resolve some of the current defensive concerns.

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However, fans will have to wait longer for other key figures to return to the fold. Serge Gnabry is unlikely to see competitive action until after the Christmas break, while Manuel Neuer is targeting the first week of January for his comeback from a foot injury. These staggered returns are central to Freund’s belief that the squad will naturally replenish itself without the need for the club to overspend in what is often a difficult mid-season market.

Faith in the existing group

Despite the lack of specialist options in certain roles, the club’s leadership remains satisfied with the results achieved by the makeshift lineups. Players have been asked to sacrifice their preferred roles to help the team, a trait that Freund has praised publicly. This collective effort has allowed Bayern to maintain their momentum in the league despite the missing star power that usually defines their starting eleven.

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Freund concluded his assessment by reiterating his belief in the quality at Vincent Kompany's disposal. "We currently have very, very good players with the personnel we have. Maybe not always in the best positions, but we have still been able to collect many points," he noted.