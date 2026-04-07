Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Bayern Munich breaks the “quarter-century curse” against Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Spain
Germany

The Bavarian team breaks its jinx at the Merengues’ stadium

Bayern Munich broke a long-standing jinx against Real Madrid after defeating them on their own ground in the UEFA Champions League.

The Bavarian side returned with a valuable and rare 2-1 win over hosts Real Madrid in the match held on Tuesday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the continental competition’s quarter-finals.

The decisive return leg will be played at the Allianz Arena next week.

Read also:

Mbappe edges toward Ronaldo’s achievement.. and saves Real Madrid’s streak

A dual battle and an old revenge.. Mbappe breaks Neuer’s resistance after 9 moments

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

He disrupted Arbeloa’s calculations.. Real Madrid star to miss the decisive clash against Bayern

Thiago Petarsh breaks Raul’s record.. and Neuer equals Messi

Video: The summit ignites early.. Bayern fans take over the area around the Bernabeu

A bold decision by Arbeloa.. leak of Real Madrid’s plan against Bayern

Bayern Munich achieved their first Champions League win over Real Madrid after 9 matches, during which the Royal Club won 7 times and the two sides drew twice.

The German team’s last win over their Spanish counterpart dates back to April 2012, when they also won 2-1.

Bayern Munich also ended their bad luck at the Santiago Bernabeu, recording their first win at this stadium since May 1, 2001—25 years ago—when they won 1-0.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting