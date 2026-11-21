Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona have officially secured the long-term future of breakout defender Xavi Espart, with the youngster putting pen to paper on a contract extension that runs until June 2030. The La Masia graduate has enjoyed a meteoric rise under Hansi Flick this season, establishing himself as a vital component of the first-team squad.

Advertisement

Long-term commitment at Camp Nou

The teenage sensation officially put pen to paper on his new deal at the Spotify Camp Nou offices on Friday. Joined by club president Joan Laporta, the versatile defender confirmed the extension that was initially agreed upon in October, ensuring he remains a Blaugrana player for the next several seasons. This renewal serves as a powerful statement of intent from the Catalan giants as they look to protect their brightest academy talents from outside interest.

Espart has quickly become a fan favourite, inheriting the number 12 jersey and proving his worth in a variety of tactical roles. His transition from the youth ranks to the senior side has been seamless, with his technical proficiency and tactical intelligence catching the eye of the coaching staff. The club viewed this extension as a priority to reward his rapid development and consolidate his role within the first-team dynamic following his impressive performances since making the jump to professional football.

Emotional Espart lives his Barcelona dream

Having climbed the fabled ranks of La Masia since arriving as a hopeful prospect in 2015, the defender's graduation to the senior squad is the ultimate fairytale. Visibly moved during the signing ceremony, the newly minted No. 12 reflected on a deeply personal milestone that represents the culmination of over a decade of relentless hard work in Catalonia. Reflecting on the milestone, Espart made his feelings for the club abundantly clear.

"I want to spend my entire career at Barcelona. Getting here is difficult, but staying here is just as hard. My dream is to build my career at this club. Barcelona is the club of my life," Espart stated.

Advertisement Advertisement

A decade of development at La Masia

Over the course of a decade, he evolved from a promising midfielder into a highly modern, versatile fullback capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch. This adaptability has been the cornerstone of his success, allowing him to fill multiple roles within Hansi Flick’s tactical framework during his debut campaign. His senior bow arrived on a high-pressure European night in March earlier this year, when he was introduced as a late substitute during a Champions League last-16 clash at St. James’ Park.

Related Topics

Next matches BAR LaLiga 08:00 VIL

The current season has seen Espart take his game to another level, particularly during a standout performance in Paris where he scored his first European goal. That strike followed a clinical finish against Levante, highlighting his ability to join the attack effectively. His performances during pre-season left Flick with little doubt about his readiness, and he has since become a regular fixture in matchday squads when fit, justifying the manager's immense faith in his potential.

Looking toward a bright Blaugrana future

However, the youngster’s momentum was temporarily halted by a setback sustained during a recent Clasico fixture. This injury represents the first significant physical hurdle of his young career, but the club’s decision to finalise his contract during his rehabilitation period shows their unwavering belief in his recovery.

Advertisement

Despite the recent injury, the mood surrounding Espart’s future remains overwhelmingly positive as he prepares for a long career in Catalonia. The 2030 expiry date on his new contract provides both the player and the club with stability, allowing the defender to focus entirely on his footballing growth. With the Spotify Camp Nou offices serving as the backdrop for the signature, it is clear that the club views him as a central pillar of their long-term project.