Barcelona just won deadline day! Catalan giants complete double loan swoop for Joao Cancelo & Joao Felix

- Barca to complete double loan swoop
- Cancelo arrives from Man City
- Felix breaks free from Atletico struggles
WHAT HAPPENED? Felix was confirmed as a Barca player on Friday, with the forward arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid. Cancelo was unveiled soon after following a tumultuous period at Manchester City. He is also joining on a season-long loan.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is understood that neither loan deal includes an obligation to buy clause. Felix will be relieved that his Atletico Madrid nightmare is over, with a high-profile falling out with Diego Simeone leading to him training with the youth team earlier in the summer. In July, he publicly stated his desire to complete a "dream" move to the Camp Nou - and he's now got his wish.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Cancelo has endured a rocky period recently too. After his relationship with City boss Pep Guardiola deteriorated, he was shipped out to Bayern Munich on loan where he struggled to nail down a first-team place under Thomas Tuchel. He will be aiming to get back to his best in Catalunya.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? The pair will be in attendance when Barcelona take on Osasuna on Sunday.