Barcelona and the Álvarez deal: a final deadline and a final offer

A press report has revealed Barcelona's intentions regarding the complications imposed by Atletico Madrid during negotiations to sign the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez.

Robert Lewandowski left the Catalan side officially at the end of last season, and Barcelona are still hunting for a standout name worthy of filling the void left by the Polish star.

An initial offer worth 100 million euros is already on the table, and club president Joan Laporta has made clear it will not stay there indefinitely.

Atletico Madrid, though, remain determined to keep the Argentine international despite the player's stated desire to leave.

Their chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin recently rejected any suggestion the club might soften its stance, insisting: "We did not accept the 100 million euro offer, and we will not accept a 150 million euro or 200 million euro offer."

Santi Ovalle laid out the Catalan club's next steps on the "El Larguero" programme on Cadena SER radio: "Barcelona will make a new offer, though not soon. It is an offer ranging between 120 and 130 million, because they have never wanted to reach the 150 million figure that Real Madrid offered."

According to the report, the Spanish league champions have set 31 July as an internal deadline to complete the deal. Miss it and sporting director Deco is expected to switch his focus to alternative targets, with work already under way on other transfer options.

Atletico have already told Alvarez he is expected to join the pre-season training camp for the new campaign on 10 August, after his participation with the Argentina national team in the 2026 World Cup final.

Alvarez remains Barcelona's top target this summer. But the clock is ticking.

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