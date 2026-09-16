How to get Augsburg vs Bayern Munich tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Augsburg take on Bayern Munich on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the WWK Arena in Augsburg.

FC Bayern Munich has historically dominated the Bavarian derby, securing 27 wins in 35 competitive matches against FC Augsburg. Despite Bayern's long-standing overall advantage, Augsburg has proven capable of producing memorable upsets on home soil over the years. In their most recent encounter on January 24, 2026, Augsburg earned a thrilling 2–1 victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga kick-off?

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich kicks off at the WWK Arena in Augsburg on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 5 10 Oct 2026 - 09:30 WWK Arena

How to buy Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match at the WWK Arena, you have a few options depending on availability and your preference:

1. Official FC Augsburg Online Ticket Shop

Official club members often get priority access before remaining tickets are released to the general public. Because Bayern Munich is a high-demand fixture, primary tickets often sell out quickly during the member presale.

2. Official FC Augsburg Ticket Exchange

If regular tickets are sold out, look for the club's official ticket resale market (Ticketbörse) on FC Augsburg's portal. Season ticket holders or fans who cannot attend resell their tickets at verified face value.

3. Away End via FC Bayern Munich

If you prefer sitting with Bayern Munich supporters, tickets are allocated through the official FC Bayern ticket portal. FC Bayern members can request away match tickets in advance via a ballot system or direct purchase on the Bayern ticket center site.

How much do Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Munich at the WWK Arena vary significantly depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets directly from FC Augsburg or buy secondary resale tickets.

Primary Market Ticket Prices (Official FC Augsburg Release)

Official face-value single match tickets for top-tier fixtures (Pot A) at the WWK Arena follow FC Augsburg's official pricing structure:

Standing Room (Blocks K, L, M, N, O): €18 (Reduced: €16)

Category 3 (Blocks A, Y, Z): €49 (Reduced: €46 | Children under 14: €25)

Category 2 (Blocks B, C, P, Q): €58 (Reduced: €54 | Children/Teens: €29)

Category 1b (Blocks D, H, R, V): €66 (Reduced: €62)

Category 1a (Blocks S, T, U): €75 (Reduced: €71)

Family Block (Blocks I, J):€58 (Reduced: €54 | Children under 14: €29)

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Form

Augsburg have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once in a pre-season friendly against Leeds United. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory over Schalke on the opening matchday. Across their last five games, Augsburg have scored 20 goals and conceded just six, including a 2-0 DFB-Pokal win at Energie Cottbus.

Bayern Munich have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing none in competitive play. Their most recent fixture was a 0-0 Bundesliga draw at Schalke, ending a 47-game scoring run in the league. Prior to that, Bayern beat VfB Stuttgart 5-1 on the opening Bundesliga matchday and defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Super Cup. They also won 4-1 at Osnabrück in the DFB-Pokal.

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on 24 January 2026, when Bayern Munich won 2-1 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the league, Bayern have won four times and Augsburg once, with the Fuggerstädter's sole victory coming in that same January 2026 match. Bayern have scored 14 goals across those five games and conceded seven.