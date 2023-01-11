Atletico make Aubameyang transfer enquiry after agreeing Felix loan to Chelsea

Atletico Madrid have reportedly about enquired Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after agreeing to loan Joao Felix to Chelsea until the end of the season.

Felix set to join Chelsea on loan

Move could see Aubameyang join Atletico

Club have enquired about signing 33-year-old

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Portugal forward appears to be on his way to West London for a loan fee of €11m (£9.7m), with Chelsea reportedly set to pay his £270,000-a-week wages in full. While Aubameyang has not yet been put on the market by the Blues, the Evening Standard reports that the club have received an inquiry from Atletico for the 33-year-old, whose name was mentioned in negotiations for Felix.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Signed by Thomas Tuchel having previously worked together at Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang has fallen out of favour under the German's successor Graham Potter, and has not started for the Blues since November 6. The Gabon international is highly regarded in Spain, though, having scored 13 goals in 24 games for Barcelona in the second half of 2021-22. Diego Simeone is thought to be on the lookout for replacements for Felix and new Wolves signing Matheus Cunha, with Barca's Memphis Depay also linked.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Felix's signing could yet have an impact on Chelsea's squad beyond Aubameyang's departure. The Evening Standard also states that Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech - who both have 18 months left on their contracts - are ready to leave the club. Chelsea have already brought in Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos in a busy January window.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty.

WHAT NEXT? With Chelsea yet to respond to the enquiry and Atletico needing to make a formal offer, Aubameyang's potential move away from the club is still in its early stages.