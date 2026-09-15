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Champions League
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoManchester United
Caitlin Casey

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How to get Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Atletico Madrid take on Manchester United in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

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Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United TicketsBook tickets

When is Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Champions League kick-off?

Atletico Madrid face Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 PM ET.

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Champions League - Game Week 2
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Champions League: Everything you need to know

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Form

Atletico Madrid have recorded two wins, one draw and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad in LaLiga, though that followed back-to-back defeats against Liverpool in the Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in the league. Atletico have scored nine goals and conceded eight across this five-match run, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but with defensive vulnerabilities in recent weeks.

Manchester United have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League derby, a match surrounded by significant VAR controversy. United's best recent performance came in a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, and they also recorded a 4-0 victory over Sabah FK in the Champions League. They have scored 11 goals and conceded five across this period, though their inconsistency across competitions is a clear pattern.

ATM

ATM - Form

VIL
D2-2
SEV
W1-3
ATH
L3-0
LIV
L2-1
RSO
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MUN

MUN - Form

HUL
L2-0
IPS
W5-2
EVE
D2-2
SAB
W4-0
MCI
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a pre-season friendly in August 2026, which Manchester United won 2-1. In competitive fixtures, Atletico Madrid have had the upper hand, winning both legs of their 2021-22 Champions League round of 16 tie, which included a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano and a 1-0 win at Old Trafford. Across the last four recorded meetings, Atletico hold three wins to United's one, with both sides having scored five goals in total.

Head to Head

Atletico MadridDrawManchester United
2
1
1
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Champions League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
4Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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