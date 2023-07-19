Atletico Madrid give Joao Felix the green light to complete 'dream' Barcelona transfer

Atletico Madrid have reportedly agreed to allow Joao Felix to complete his "dream" transfer to Barcelona.

Felix wants Barcelona move

Atletico ready to loan him

Will include a purchase option in the deal

WHAT HAPPENED? In December 2022, the Blaugrana came close to signing the Portuguese winger on a loan deal. However, Atletico backed out on that occasion and instead chose Chelsea as the preferred destination for Felix. But this time things could change as according to AS, the Rojiblanocs have given the green light for Felix to join their arch rivals. Any deal will include a purchase option as well, which would allow Barcelona to sign him permanently at the end of the loan spell.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In a recent interview with Fabrizio Romano, Felix admitted that he would "love to play for Barca" and the Liga champions have always been his "first choice" as it was his "dream" to don their jersey since he was a child. Barca president Joan Laporta would love to welcome him at Camp Nou and they have already crunched the numbers that would take them to execute the operation, keeping in mind their fragile economic condition.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Felix has struggled to find his feet under Diego Simeone and has netted just 34 times in 131 appearances for Atletico. His loan spell with Chelsea saw him score four goals in 20 Premier League appearances and has been linked with a permanent move away from the Wanda Metropolitano, with Barcelona now emerging as the favourites for his signature.

WHAT NEXT? Atletico and Barcelona are figuring out the details of the transfer and Felix will hope to finalise a transfer to Camp Nou before the start of the new season.