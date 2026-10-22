Aston Villa sensation Alysson reveals delight after tearing Viking apart in Champions League masterclass

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Aston Villa youngster Alysson has described his standout performance in the Champions League as a genuine dream come true for both himself and his family. The Brazilian winger was the catalyst for a dominant victory at Villa Park, ensuring Unai Emery’s side maintained their perfect record in the competition.

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Alysson shines on the European stage

Villa’s latest Brazilian gem, Alysson, could not hide his excitement after inspiring the Premier League side to a commanding 3-1 victory over Viking. The 20-year-old was the undisputed star of the show in the Champions League clash, terrorising the Norwegian defence with his direct running and technical flair. His contributions were pivotal, as he played a hand in two of the three goals that secured another three points for the hosts.

The winger's first major involvement came when he drew a foul inside the penalty area following a characteristic burst of speed. After a brief VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot, allowing Emi Buendía to step up and coolly double the lead for the Villans. Alysson remained a constant threat throughout the evening, eventually forcing the third goal when his deflected effort found the back of the net to kill off any hopes of a Viking comeback.

Pure emotion on the European stage

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His impactful display on the pitch earned him the club’s Player of the Match honors. The individual recognition capped off a memorable evening for Villa, marking another decisive step forward as the club continued its ascent in European competition. The youngster was visibly overcome by emotion amid the electric atmosphere at Villa Park. Speaking to VillaTV in the aftermath of the match, he reflected on the milestone, calling it a true "dream night" for both himself and his family.

"It was a dream night for me, for my family,” he told VillaTV. “I’m very proud, me and my team, my team-mates. The phrase is ‘dream night’. For me, it’s perfect."

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Patience pays off for the Brazilian

For Alysson, the third goal represented the culmination of a determined effort to make his mark in front of the home supporters. Although the strike was eventually credited as a deflection off defender Henrik Heggheim, the Brazilian’s role in creating the opportunity was undeniable. It was the closest the attacker has come to finding the net himself in a European fixture, and he clearly relished the impact he made on the game.

Reflecting on his individual contribution during the second half, the 20-year-old expressed his satisfaction with how he influenced the final result. "I’m very happy," the winger added when discussing the decisive third goal. "I tried sometimes in the game so, in this action, I’m feeling happy. I’m very happy."

Maintaining momentum in all competitions

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The victory leaves Villa sitting pretty with a perfect nine points from their opening three Champions League league-phase fixtures. With their European aspirations soaring and automatic passage to the knockout rounds now firmly within sight, the Villans will look to harness this tremendous wave of momentum as they redirect their focus toward domestic duties, carrying invaluable confidence into Saturday’s high-stakes Premier League showdown against league leaders Manchester City.