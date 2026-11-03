Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi prepares for January exit with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea among seven clubs informed

Spanish playmaker seeks fresh start
According to TEAMtalk, Zubimendi has decided to consider a departure when the market reopens after enduring a frustrating spell in north London. Signed in a £60 million deal in 2025 amid fierce competition, the 30-cap Spain international was initially expected to anchor Mikel Arteta's midfield. However, the playmaker has gradually fallen out of favour over the past year and has yet to start a Premier League game this season.
Continental giants monitor winter availability
The report states that Atletico Madrid have joined domestic rivals Real and Barcelona in expressing firm interest in bringing the deep-lying midfielder back to his homeland. Significant attention has also arrived from the Bundesliga, with insiders revealing that both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been informed that the former Real Sociedad star could seek a New Year move.
Closer to home, intermediaries have spoken directly to Chelsea regarding his availability, while long-standing Premier League admirers Liverpool have likewise been briefed on the situation. Even so, the Anfield outfit are considered far less likely to enter the race at this stage given that their previous pursuit occurred under a former coaching regime.
Fierce midfield competition limits opportunities
It is claimed that Zubimendi's standing at Arsenal deteriorated further following the high-profile summer arrival of Bruno Guimaraes, which significantly intensified the battle for starting berths in the engine room. Furthermore, the coaching staff's decision to promote academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly ahead of him in the pecking order last term had already underlined his diminishing role.
The outlet notes that the club's hierarchy are fully aware of the player's desire to move on after making a modest 67 appearances in all competitions. Separate reports recently indicated that Arteta will reluctantly sanction an exit, with one journalist claiming last month that the Spaniard is already destined to join a specific suitor when the winter window opens.
Loan structure requires careful assessment
Arsenal are now preparing for formal approaches in January and could consider sanctioning an initial loan arrangement if the financial terms suit all parties. Protecting their original £60m investment remains crucial for the Gunners as they evaluate the exact structure of any prospective agreement with his suitors. For Zubimendi, securing consistent minutes is the overriding priority as his time in England draws towards an unexpected close.