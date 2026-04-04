Another Moroccan shocker stuns Al-Ittihad Jeddah… What’s the story?

Despite Jeddah United’s hard-fought 1–0 victory over Al-Hazm on Friday in Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, “The Brigadier” suffered another blow from Morocco.

The match saw Youssef El-Nesyri return to action after recovering from a recent injury, but he failed to perform to the required standard.

According to the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, Youssef El-Nesyri sustained an injury during the match against Al-Hazm and will undergo a medical examination today, Saturday, to determine the length of his absence and the duration of his treatment.

Al-Nusairi’s absence will cause a new crisis for Al-Ittihad, who are clearly struggling with results and a lack of attacking options.

Al-Nusairi has not been able to show his full potential since joining Al-Ittihad during the recent winter transfer window, having scored four goals and provided one assist in 10 matches across various domestic and continental competitions.