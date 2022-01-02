Ancelotti gives Mbappe update amid Real Madrid transfer talk

Carlo Ancelotti says he does not know if Real Madrid will sign Kylian Mbappe this year.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is free to negotiate with other teams as his contract expires in the summer.

Madrid are the favourites to sign the France international, having tried to convince the Ligue 1 side to sell him last summer.

What has been said?

Asked if his side could try to make move for Mbappe in the January window, Ancelotti suggested Madrid are more likely to make an approach in the summer.

"I don't know. We think we will continue to fight for titles," he told reporters.

“It's an interesting moment because we're back in La Liga, we have the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. It's an important moment. [Moving for Mbappe is] the last thing to do, which I think is what will happen on June 30.”

What has Mbappe said?

Although the attacker admitted he wanted to make the switch to the Spanish capital amid their advances last year, Mbappe has said he plans to see out the rest of the season with PSG.

The French giants are still in contention for the Champions League and the 23-year-old says he wants to claim the European title with PSG before he leaves.

"I will give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and the cup, and to give all the pleasure to the fans, because they deserve it,” he said.

