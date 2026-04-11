Al-Ahly’s official response to the Competition Committee’s sanctions

Al-Ahly issued an official statement on Saturday regarding the sanctions imposed after their recent league match against Ceramica Cleopatra.

In an official statement, the club said: “This morning, the club lodged an appeal with both the Professional Clubs Association and the Appeals Committee of the Egyptian Football Association against the decisions issued by the Competitions Committee.”

The club explained that the sanctions include a one-match ban and a 5,000-pound fine for football director Walid Salah El-Din, a four-match ban and a 50,000-pound fine for goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy, and an additional 20,000-pound fine for the club itself.

The club is seeking the annulment of these decisions, citing provable bias against referee Mahmoud El-Sayed by match official Mahmoud Wafa, and has filed a separate complaint to the Disciplinary Committee over Wafa’s verbal and physical abuse of El-Sayed, Mohamed Sherif, and Hussein El-Shahat.”In its appeal, the club calls for the immediate reversal of these decisions, citing documented hostility towards match referee Mahmoud Wafa. Al Ahly has also filed a formal complaint with the Disciplinary Committee, accusing the official of crossing professional boundaries by using inappropriate language and physical force against El Shenawy, Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet” and Hussein El Shahat—an action the club describes as a dangerous precedent for Egyptian football.



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