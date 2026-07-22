Al-Hilal have opened talks to sign France winger Ousmane Dembélé from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, having already wrapped up a deal for Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United.

Reports had confirmed the Saudi club were closing in on Summerville for 80 million euros, a fee that would make him the second most expensive player in the history of the Saudi league.

Italian journalist Sacha Tavolieri broke the news of Al-Hilal's next target: Dembélé. The club have made their move, opening contact in a bid to land him officially.

According to Tavolieri, Al-Hilal have already reached out to Dembélé's representatives to secure the green light before opening formal negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG, meanwhile, want to tie the Ballon d'Or winner down to a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in 2028.

Dembélé has been in scintillating form over recent seasons, firing PSG to back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles and scooping the 2025 Ballon d'Or as the world's best player.

He carried that form onto the biggest stage. At the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the France winger featured in all eight matches, scoring six goals and laying on two assists.