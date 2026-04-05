After 135 days... Al-Qadisiyah break down Rodgers' defences

Irish coach Brendan Rodgers, head coach of Al-Qadsia, was left reeling after a dramatic defeat to Al-Ittifaq on Sunday evening, in the final match of Round 27 of the Roshen Professional League. The result took fans of both teams by surprise and sparked widespread debate about Al-Qadsia’s performance under Rodgers.

Al-Qadsia’s tally remained at 60 points in fourth place, whilst Al-Ittifaq moved up to 42 points in seventh place in the Roshen League table.

This is Al-Qadsia’s first defeat under Rodgers in the Roshen League, having avoided defeat in their first 17 matches in the competition this season.

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It is also the eastern side’s first defeat in the Roshen League since they lost to Al-Ahli on 21 November 2025.

Al-Ittifaq managed to break down Rodgers’ defences with Al-Qadsia after 135 days of resilience, causing the eastern side to take a step back in the title race.