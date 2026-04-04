A stunning comeback saves Flick in the Atlético Madrid clash

German manager Hansi Flick has announced his squad list for Saturday’s match against Atlético Madrid in La Liga’s 30th round.

Flick’s selections saw Jules Koundé and Alex Balde receive medical clearance after the pair recovered from injury.

Barcelona will be without Frenkie de Jong, Rafeinha and Andreas Christensen for today’s match due to injury.

The full Barcelona squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Juan García, Ciesny, Éder Alier.

Defenders: Cancelo – Balde – Araujo – Kubarsi – Gerard Martin – Koundé – Eric Garcia – Xavi Espart.

Midfield: Gavi – Pedri – Ferran López – Casado – Olmo – Bernal – Tommy.

Attack: Ferran Torres – Lewandowski – Lamine Yamal – Rashford – Rony Barge.



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