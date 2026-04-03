A shocking absence… Is Ali Majrashi’s time with the Asian Elite over?

Al-Ahli Jeddah fans have received a shocking blow just a few days before the team’s campaign in the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League kicks off, due to right-back Ali Majrashi.

Majrashi sustained the injury whilst on international duty with the Saudi Arabian national team, specifically after coming on as a substitute in the closing stages of Tuesday’s match against Serbia at the TSC Arena in Belgrade, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for the ‘Green Falcons’.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" reported that the Saudi right-back is suffering from a thigh injury that will keep him out of action for three weeks, during which time he will undergo a rehabilitation programme in order to return to match action.

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As a result, Majrashi will be unable to feature in the matches against Damak and Al-Fayha on Saturday and Wednesday, in the 27th and 29th rounds of the Saudi Roshen League.

The bigger blow is that the 26-year-old will miss the bulk of Al-Ahli’s campaign in the AFC Champions League, should they manage to overcome Qatari side Al-Duhail on 13 April in the round of 16.

Should Al-Ahli reach the final, they will play it on 25 April at Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah, which will be immediately after the three-week suspension period ends, meaning it will be difficult for Majrashi to feature.

Majrashi is considered one of Al-Ahli’s standout players this season, having featured in 35 matches across all competitions, during which he scored one goal and provided five assists.