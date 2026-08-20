A new wave of managers could make the 2026/27 Premier League title race highly unpredictable

The 2026/27 Premier League season kicks off this weekend and it’s no surprise that football fans worldwide are beginning to wax lyrical about what the new campaign could bring, with three of the traditional top six clubs—Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City—all appointing new head coaches with contrasting footballing philosophies that center around pressing, control, and domination, the new campaign promises to be a tactical delight.

Coincidentally, the last time the Premier League had a wave of exciting managerial appointments was exactly 10 years ago in the 2016/17 season, after the appointments of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Jose Mourinho at Manchester United & Antonio Conte at Chelsea. This would also be the first season without Pep Guardiola in the Premier League exactly a decade after his appointment at Manchester City, with the Spaniard winning six of the 10 league titles he contested with a 60% win rate. His six titles came within a seven-year period, featuring an unprecedented run of four consecutive league titles from 2021 to 2024. Rival clubs would certainly be glad with his departure finally confirmed.

The new campaign has now opened the door for a top 6 club to stake their claim and potentially dominate, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal the favorites to retain the title they won last season. This is a logical claim due to Arsenal having the most settled squad both personnel wise and tactically, are the defending champions and most importantly, the other top 6 clubs are also in a period of transition with new managers at the helm. Arsenal's recent 3-0 Community Shield victory over Maresca’s Manchester City dispelled any doubts about their intentions this season, as the Gunners barely shifted into second gear to dispatch last year’s runners-up.

However, another top-six club could challenge for the title due to the 2026 World Cup's impact on players' fitness and fatigue. With Saliba and Timber already missing the start of the season and several players returning from the tournament, Arsenal's squad depth may be stretched. Consequently, Arteta might prioritize the UEFA Champions League, especially after narrowly losing last season's final to PSG in a painful penalty shootout. They would be optimistic that they could go one step further this season in their quest of finally becoming European Champions for the first time in their history.

The lack of European football for coaches like Xabi Alonso at Chelsea & Roberto De Zerbi at London rivals Tottenham, could create an unfair advantage for both teams, as both managers are philosophical coaches that would look to leverage the extra time on the training ground with no mid-week European travels impacting them, so this could potentially fast track their projects. In the case of Chelsea, the last time they won the league title was exactly 10 years ago in the 2016/17 season in Antonio Conte’s first season, with Chelsea having just finished 10th the season before with no European distractions, a strikingly similar situation to what Xabi Alonso would be stepping into, with Chelsea having finished 10th last season as well. Basically, the London club have been in this situation before and maximized it to their advantage, so there is no reason to suggest that history cannot repeat itself if the stars align perfectly for them again.

But the managerial changes aren’t the only reason the 2026/27 season could be tactically fascinating as the league itself appears to be entering a new tactical cycle. Looking back at the 2025/26 Premier League, there are several trends that stood out. The tactical trends from last season massively involved; direct football, set piece dominance & man-oriented pressing all being key.

Regarding direct football, most teams became more comfortable bypassing the first phase of the press rather than insisting on playing through it. This manifested in more long goal kicks, more direct attacks, more aerial contests and more willingness to sacrifice possession for territory. Man-oriented pressing became so prevalent that playing short from the goalkeeper invited trouble for the team in possession, so simply going over the press was a way to bypass it. Teams increasingly seemed interested in efficient possession rather than maximum possession, and the league was averaging around 713 completed passes per match, down 4.68% from 2024/25 and 8.59% from the record high two seasons earlier.

As a result, the traditional center forwards became increasingly valuable again. Haaland remained the benchmark, but the league also saw strong seasons from players such as Igor Thiago, Calvert-Lewin, Welbeck and others operating in more traditional striker roles, and it wasn’t just the goals; they also provided an aerial outlet to bypass the press when their goalkeepers went long, pinning the center-backs, box occupation, and set piece presence. At one point during the season, the league was on course for its highest proportion of headed goals on record, with 21.3% of goals coming from headers after 11 matchweeks compared with 15.6% the previous season.

A major tactical trend was set-pieces becoming an even bigger weapon as teams treated corners, free kicks, long throws and deep throw-ins as designed attacking phases, rather than simply ways of restarting play. Long throws were especially striking. Opta found that 14 goals had been scored following long throws in 2024/25, the highest total on record and that helped trigger an even greater emphasis on them in 2025/26. At the beginning of 2025/26, Premier League teams were averaging 3.03 long throws into the opposition box per game, almost double the previous decade’s highest rate.

The question, therefore, isn’t whether these tactical trends will survive into 2026/27, but whether the Premier League’s new generation of coaches can find ways to counter them. If direct football, man-oriented pressing and set-piece prowess were among the defining features of last season, the next tactical battle will be about who can solve those problems first. With Guardiola no longer on the touchline and Alonso, Iraola, Maresca and the rest of the new generation attempting to imprint their philosophies on the league, 2026/27 could be the season that determines what the Premier League’s next tactical era actually looks like.